Verizon looks to simplify IoT sales

BASKING RIDGE, New Jersey – Verizon Business today announced the launch of ThingSpace IoT Marketplace, a new easy-to-use digital portal that helps customers - from small and medium-sized businesses to large enterprises - quickly purchase, activate and manage customized IoT solutions. From choosing the right devices and connectivity options to bundling them with services for device management, security, location, advanced diagnostics, and firmware updates, users can now seamlessly access a variety of tools on the highly-scalable ThingSpace platform to quickly launch an IoT deployment. ThingSpace makes it easy to connect, test and manage IoT devices on Verizon's award-winning wireless network.

Its ease of use and quick-start capabilities make ThingSpace IoT Marketplace a catalyst for creativity and innovation in the development of cutting-edge products and solutions that integrate Verizon's vast network offerings, including NB-IoT, LTE-M and 5G mobile edge computing (MEC) technologies. Now, through the ThingSpace IoT Marketplace, partners can tap into Verizon's massive customer ecosystem to market and sell their innovative IoT and 5G MEC products and solutions.

"ThingSpace IoT Marketplace was developed to make it easy for customers of all sizes to turn their IoT vision into reality," said Steve Szabo, Verizon Business' vice president of Internet of Things. "The Marketplace makes it easy for customers to get projects up and running - I think of this as a true DIY digital playground where they can quickly make innovation come to life."

In just minutes, customers can select a SIM, pair it with the right price plan, check out with a credit card and access APIs to manage their connections. A device showcase offers a wide range of Verizon-certified devices and options to purchase through partners.

