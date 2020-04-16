Sign In Register
IoT

Verizon intros smart watch for seniors

4/16/2020
Comment (0)

BASKING RIDGE, New Jersey – Staying connected with loved ones has never been more important. Today, Verizon introduced the Care Smart watch, designed for seniors to keep them connected while giving their loved ones peace of mind. The watch comes with its own phone number and a companion app (Verizon Care Smart), creating a simple way to stay in close contact with friends & family members. Starting April 16, you can preorder the Care Smart watch for $149.99 and receive $50 off with the purchase of a smartphone.1

"We understand the need to stay connected, especially during these difficult times when so many people are separated from their elderly loved ones. The Care Smart watch gives our customers a safe and simple way to communicate with grandparents, parents and other loved ones. At a time when staying away from senior family members is the responsible choice, technology can keep us connected and offer insights into loved ones health and activities for peace of mind," said Brian Higgins, senior vice president, device and consumer product marketing, Verizon.

Safety & health features

The Care Smart watch is ideal for grandparents or for loved ones who live alone. If they had an accident or an emergency, he or she could call for help. Customers can also set timers and alerts to remind them about daily tasks like taking their medication. The trust circle allows seniors to talk to people they already know, removing the worry of pesky robocalls. And, for the fitness enthusiasts, users will have step trackers to monitor their physical fitness. The whole family can get involved.

App Experience

With the power of the Verizon Network, friends and family can download the Verizon Care Smart app to stay connected with their loved ones with calling, texting and location sharing features2. One can see when mom gets home from church or dad has arrived at his doctor's appointment with Care Smart's location sharing. Caregivers can receive push notifications, and set reminders for appointments and birthdays. They can even send simple texts, such as "I love you."

Cool watch features

  • Voice & text communication powered by Verizon's 4G LTE Network
  • Trusted circle: create a list of up to 10 contacts for close family & friends
  • Comfortable design & adjustable clasp wristband (available in black or lavender)
  • Volume and brightness controls, ringtones, and text to speech.
  • Waterproof3
  • Up to 2.5 day battery life

Pricing & availability

Given the challenging times, the Care Smart watch is an ideal gift for grandparents or loved ones. And, customers can purchase the Care Smart watch without having to leave their home. It's available online for $149.99. If you pre-order it today, you'll get $50 off with the purchase of a smartphone1

Verizon

