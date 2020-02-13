Verizon intros LTE-M modules for fast IoT onboarding

Verizon has introduced new LTE-M modules designed to get IoT devices up and running in hours on its network.

Based on the Sequans GM01Q components package, the Verizon certified Monarch Go and Monarch Go-GPS modules can be switched on in hours on the Verizon LTE network, according to a Verizon spokesman. The modules come with optional Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) and Bluetooth capabilities.

A Monarch Go module (Source: Verizon)

Verizon says that this cuts down the time to market for devices by cutting down on certification. The carrier says that device makers can activate units online instantly – just pick and pay for a ThingSpace IoT connectivity plan.

A Verizon spokesman says that these modules have only been certified for LTE-M so far. The Sequans GM01Q module works on both LTE-M and NB-IoT services, but the device still needs to be certified for NB-IoT. "Currently, we have only certified for Cat M1," he notes.

