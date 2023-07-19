Sign In Register
IoT

Verizon intros global IoT eSIM platform

News Wire Feed

NEW YORK – Verizon Business today announced a global wireless IoT (Internet of Things) platform that will let businesses deploy and centrally manage IoT devices across international borders, leveraging both native eSIM and roaming capabilities of MNO partners.

With Verizon Global IoT Orchestration, devices operating in multiple global regions will be able to connect natively via an eSIM profile from one of Verizon's international carrier partners and operate just like a network subscriber in that partner's service footprint, adding the partner's full technical, commercial and multi-network coverage capabilities and enabling solutions that require local connectivity.

Global IoT Orchestration is integrated within the Verizon ThingSpace IoT management platform. Global and domestic IoT connections can be managed centrally, on a single pane of glass using a seamless API interface.

Through Verizon's Bell Canada and Telenor partnerships, customers will be able to manage multinational eSIM connectivity in the US, Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Additional MNO eSIM partners covering more territories around the world will be announced later this year.

To become a true industry leader in IoT, global solutioning is critical. For instance, a device-maker whose biggest market is the United States, but who does business throughout Europe and Canada, wants assurance that their data will remain available and their devices will stay connected around the world. With native eSIM provisioning through Global IoT Orchestration, devices can maintain connectivity across international borders as seamlessly as a U.S. customer crossing state lines, without having to rely solely on roaming in major global markets.

Read the full press release here.

Verizon

