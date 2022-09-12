Verizon Connect Fleet earns Canada's ELD certification

NEW YORK – Verizon Business today announced that the Verizon Connect Fleet Platform has obtained Canadian Electronic Logging Device (ELD) certification from a third-party organization. Integrated with the Verizon Connect fleet management system, the all-in-one ELD solution now provides customers with the reliability and flexibility needed to simplify compliance with the new hours of service (HOS) regulations in Canada.

According to Transport Canada, approximately 30,000 trucks cross the Canada-U.S. border on an average day, employing thousands of workers and carrying more than $1 billion in trade—including critical supplies of food and medicine, as well as goods produced at some of the largest manufacturing plants in both countries. As fleet managers gear up for the busy holiday season, as well as the January 1, 2023 enforcement deadline of the Canadian ELD mandate requiring motor carriers to equip each operating commercial vehicle with a compliant ELD, choosing a reliable ELD provider will be paramount for business growth and safety.

The ELD certification program involves a rigorous process that determines whether an ELD is compliant with the Technical Standard for Electronic Logging Devices and is based on the ELD Test Procedure developed by the National Research Council of Canada. Verizon Connect's certified ELD solution helps make Transport Canada compliance less of a burden with fleet management system integration and 24/7 mobile app support for commercial drivers.

