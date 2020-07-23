Verizon Business speeds up IoT efforts

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – Today, Verizon Business announced plans to simplify and accelerate end-to-end IoT solution creation by providing all the critical components in the IoT value chain available to customers, such as connected devices, network/capability, cloud hosting and artificial intelligence. Verizon's industry-leading 5G/LTE Network, ThingSpace IoT platform - including secure connectivity to Verizon’s industry-leading 5G/LTE network and full management and diagnostics capabilities - and Critical Asset Sensor (CAS) devices have been integrated with Microsoft Azure to enable IoT Builders to create new IoT applications quickly and efficiently.

Microsoft Azure IoT Central provides application-level, cloud-based analytics, as well as pre-built templates for a variety of industry use cases. By integrating Verizon's ThingSpace platform and Azure infrastructure, IoT system builders, integrators and service providers are able to quickly develop, deploy and operationalize complete IoT solutions.

One of the first large enterprise 'builders,' Cognizant, is an early adopter of the integrated platform, using it to develop an IoT application for the efficient management and use of cold storage, which supports vital business operations for perishables, including storage and shipping of food and pharmaceuticals.

For example, the application monitors prescription drugs while in storage to ensure they are in optimal condition, safeguarding the quality of the pharmaceuticals that are distributed to customers and reducing the amount of perished inventory. Cognizant’s solution gives pharmaceutical retailers greater visibility of inventory throughout the transit pipeline.

Verizon Communications Inc.