IoT

Verizon Business launches global IoT eSIM platform with Bell Canada, Telenor

News Analysis

Verizon Business is extending the reach of its IoT coverage with a new global IoT eSIM platform and has announced Bell Canada and Norway-based Telenor as its first partners.

Dubbed Verizon Global IoT Orchestration, the platform integrates with Verizon's ThingSpace for central management of IoT devices across the globe.

(Source: Denis Putilov/Alamy Stock Photo)

(Source: Denis Putilov/Alamy Stock Photo)

ThingSpace was launched in 2015 to simplify the process for developers to deploy IoT devices and applications on Verizon's 4G LTE Network. Later in 2020, ThingSpace IoT Marketplace emerged to provide small and medium-sized businesses with a digital portal to purchase and manage their IoT services.

Shamik Basu, executive director of IoT product management for Verizon Business, told Light Reading that the new Global IoT Orchestration platform includes a native eSIM plus roaming capabilities provided by mobile network operator (MNO) partners to give enterprise customers the ability to deploy and manage IoT devices globally.

"It's basically creating a single platform that has a multitude of mostly tier one operators in it that interoperate with each other and deliver this bridge between the creator and the users of IoT solutions to have the full flexibility of operating in multiple markets," said Basu.

The eSIM feature will give customers the ability to connect their IoT devices with Verizon's international carrier partners, alleviating the need for customers to rely primarily on roaming in global markets.

Basu added that the single eSIM provides customers with the ability to customize device functionality based on which market their IoT device is deployed in.

"You're using one card, one piece of hardware, and you're future proofing it to every region locally and future operators that will join this platform," said Basu.

More partners to come

With Bell Canada and Telenor as its first international MNO partners, Verizon is extending the reach of US customers' IoT device management from the US to Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Verizon plans to announce additional MNO partners later this year and will expand the IoT Orchestration service to about 200 countries and regions.

"The US is a key market for many of our global customers. Together with Verizon we can streamline our customers' solutions and supply chains while enabling even more reliable access to the US market," said Mats Lundquist, CEO of Telenor Connexion and Head of Telenor IoT, in a statement. "This includes local network functionality, which is a catalyst for the next generation of 5G-enabled critical IoT services."

According to Basu, the Global IoT Orchestration platform will be of interest to many verticals including automotive, manufacturing and distribution, global systems integrators, utility companies and direct-to-consumer appliance makers. Verizon has also officially announced Itron Inc., a global utility company, as a customer.

Related posts:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
