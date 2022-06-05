Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

Verizon buries Skyward, its drone company

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 5/6/2022
Comment (0)

Verizon is shutting down Skyward, the drone startup it purchased in 2017.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Skyward President Mariah Scott moved into Verizon's new Robotics Business Technology division, which will focus on robots on the ground. It's not clear how many total employees were affected by the shutdown.

"Skyward, a Verizon company, announced that it was exiting its drone business," Verizon wrote in a statement to Dronelife. "The company remains focused on its investment in ground robotic management, connectivity services, and solution development. The Verizon Robotics Group enables enterprise customers to efficiently adopt and scale Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) to improve productivity, deliver faster time to insight, and reduce costs through automation and 5G. This decision is about market agility and ensuring that Verizon continues to focus on areas that provide both near and mid-term growth opportunities. We continue to focus our investment on ground robotics including incubedIT, supporting industrial and outdoor uses in the US and Europe."

"We apologize for the inconvenience that this will cause you," Skyward wrote in an email to customers affected by the move that was shared on social media.

The news comes at a difficult time for Verizon. While its rivals continue to gain traction in the 5G market, Verizon announced relatively sluggish first-quarter results. And, according to a new Bloomberg report, the company is considering raising its mobile service prices due to inflation following a similar move by AT&T.

Executives competing with Skyward in the drone industry worked to digest the news. "It's been a challenging year for the drone industry as we've seen once-dominant Airmap get acquired by a drone services startup and now Verizon has decided to focus on terrestrial robots," Joshua Ziering, founder and CTO of Aloft.ai, wrote on LinkedIn. "While I was at times frustrated tangling with a telecom behemoth in order to win deals, it certainly pushed our product and team to improve. I also think it was an important piece of validation to have a Fortune 20 company investing heavily in the future of drones."

Skyward had been a key part of Verizon's 5G story; the operator has broadly argued that 5G will connect not only smartphones but billions of other gadgets too. Indeed, the company confirmed to Light Reading in 2020 that it was making progress toward its goal of carrying 1 million drone flights on its 5G network.

"In the short term, we see near real-time video streaming (for live news broadcasts and vertical infrastructure inspections, for example) as a major use case that our customers can leverage today in areas where there is 5G," a Verizon spokesperson told Light Reading in 2020. "Long term, we see the potential for drones of all kinds leveraging our various network capabilities for package delivery, near real-time data capture and analysis, and even in service [as] air taxis."

Verizon's exit from the drone industry follows its recent exit from the media industry via its sale of AOL and Yahoo.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Building the 5G experience
Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 12, 2022 Data strategies for the 5G era
May 17, 2022 Transforming Telecom Customer Experience with AI
May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
May 26, 2022 Creating Order(s) from Chaos – Automating the way network services are bought and sold between Communication Service Providers
May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Paving the Way to Autonomous 5G Networks By Radcom
The Missing Link Between 5G and Retail IoT By Esper
Is Your Workforce Ready? By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO of SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs
What Can the Telecoms Industry Learn From Top-Flight Orchestral Conductors? By Ron Porter, Head of 5G, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
GIO Plans Accelerated Digital Transformation for Industry Verticals By Ken Wieland
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE