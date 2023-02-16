Sign In Register
IoT

Vantiva creates exec team focused on broadband and IoT

News Wire Feed

PARIS – Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI; OTCQX: TCLRY), a global technology leader in creating innovations that connect people to the content and services they need at home and at work, today announced three key leadership appointments designed to fuel investment and leverage innovation across the company's core areas of expertise.

The three newly named leaders will serve on the executive committee, reporting to the CEO, and include Jean Ferré, Chief Innovation, Marketing & Strategy Officer; Leopold Diouf, Senior Vice President of the Product Division; and Reza Raji, Senior Vice President of the IoT Division.

In his senior role as Chief Innovation, Marketing & Strategy Officer, Mr. Ferré will support Vantiva's next-phase vision for innovation and technology. He will support the strategy of exploring new services that leverage Vantiva expertise and create go-to-market plans for these strategic new initiatives, including in customer premises equipment (CPE) for smart homes.

As the global leader in customer premises equipment (CPE) solutions that are the center of high-speed broadband Internet service delivery to the home, Vantiva is uniquely positioned to develop and co-create new products and services with network service providers (NSPs) that are based on unique data-driven insight and AI solutions. Mr. Diouf, based in Atlanta, has been brought on as Senior Vice President of the Product Division to drive this promising area of business.

Vantiva is simultaneously leveraging this expertise in smart home broadband experiences to address the growing demand for IoT-enabled enterprise digital transformations across strategic, growing vertical markets. The rapid growth of IoT solutions is helping industries and businesses elevate safety, improve efficiency, generate new revenue streams and create entirely new experiences for all stakeholders involved. Mr. Raji, as the Senior Vice President of the newly formed IoT Division, will leverage his breadth of experience in the industry to develop Vantiva's new IoT offerings and bring them to market.

Read the full announcement here.

Vantiva

