UScellular to sell Kajeet's services to schools

MCLEAN, Va. – Kajeet®, a leading provider of wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe and controlled internet access, today announced it has expanded its relationship with UScellular, making it the first carrier enabled to sell Kajeet's solutions directly. Together, the two organizations are making it easier for K-12 education customers to monitor, secure and control internet connectivity and connected devices using UScellular's fast, reliable network.

Through this new agreement, K-12 administrators can now purchase Kajeet Sentinel® and Kajeet SmartSpot® directly from UScellular, with all data and service fees consolidated into a single statement.

"Teaming with Kajeet builds on our commitment to deliver connectivity services to our education customers and offer additional capabilities that empower them to take greater control of their data," said Kim Kerr, senior vice president, enterprise sales and operations for UScellular. "Now is a great time for organizations who are eligible to receive funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to take advantage of the Emergency Connectivity Fund filing window that opened this week. These funds can be used to fund Kajeet's education solutions."

Over the last three years, Kajeet and UScellular have worked to close the homework gap in education for underserved communities that lack adequate access to online resources in 53 communities across 15 states. To further improve digital equity among students while reducing administrative burden, UScellular education customers can now gain access to:

Kajeet SmartSpot: Wi-Fi hotspot specifically designed to support students in remote learning environments.

Kajeet Sentinel: Award-winning education broadband management platform that delivers complete visibility into data usage, with the ability to suspend or unsuspend data usage allowance. The platform enhances secure connectivity through customized content filters, firewalls, reporting and internet gateways.

Consolidated Billing: All data and service fees are consolidated into one UScellular statement, eliminating the burden of managing multiple vendor invoices.

