US Ignite, Charter connect on smart transportation project

LIMA, Ohio – Today US Ignite, a nonprofit organization that helps communities accelerate smart city initiatives, and Spectrum announced that they have awarded a multi-year grant and resources to the State of Ohio for designing and implementing smart transportation initiatives. The first project underway is in Lima, where smart technology solutions are being explored to improve traffic and safety at numerous railroad crossings throughout the city.

Spectrum and US Ignite also are partnering with DriveOhio, the state's center for smart mobility, and InnovateOhio, a state organization that is focused on using technology to improve people's lives and transform services.

Lima, and any future cities chosen for smart transportation projects through the collaboration, will receive tailored guidance and tools to help harness smart technologies to solve local challenges and make their cities better places to live, work and play. A specialized Spectrum Smart Cities team will help ensure that city officials are effectively leveraging Spectrum's high-speed network infrastructure, wireless capabilities, technical expertise and smart city partner ecosystem for technology deployments and data analysis.

In Lima, this grant and resources will be used to develop efficient ways to advise drivers about train schedules and wait times at railroad crossings, while also providing alternative route suggestions to save time. For a city with approximately 40 railroad crossings, this is a significant undertaking.

Spectrum will provide all network connectivity and leverage its smart city partner and vendor relationships to develop a proof of concept that uses smart devices (e.g., sensors), collects data and delivers insights to enable greater situational awareness for city drivers and provide real-time navigation assistance.

