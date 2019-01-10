Universal Electronics Intros Smart Home Kits

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- Universal Electronics Inc., (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, today announced that it will be introducing a new platform for the Connected Home at the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, NV, which kicks off on January 8, 2019.

In order to accelerate the introduction of new innovative services for the consumer home, Universal Electronics is introducing pre-integrated channel specific kits curated to address specific consumer demand and unique experiences. The kits are powered by Nevo® Butler, a white label, managed and secure smart home hub with a digital assistant built in. Configured with different sensors developed by the teams at Ecolink and RCS, including safety and security sensors; smart thermostats and temperature sensors; as well as IoT products curated through “Works with QuickSet” certification program, these kits will offer the quickest route to market while providing a flexible platform to build on.

Universal Electronics will host product demonstrations for all of their latest technologies and design concepts, and their most recent product unveiling, Nevo® Butler and related platform kits at booth #42325 in the Sands Expo at CES 2019 in Las Vegas from January 8-11.

Universal Electronics Inc.