Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

UK should focus on chip design, says top chipmaker

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 9/8/2021
Comment (0)

The UK government should focus support for the semiconductor sector on areas where the country already has a comparative advantage, like design rather than manufacturing, says leading UK chipmaker Imagination Technologies.

The recommendation was one of ten in a manifesto released by the Hertfordshire-based semiconductor company, which has 900 employees and was taken private off the LSE in 2017 for £550 million ($758 million, at today's rate) by a Beijing private equity fund.

Also, public funding should focus on areas where private investment is absent or insufficient, and on high-risk, pre-commercial and early-stage technologies, rather than crowding out or duplicating private investment, said the manifesto. And rather pointedly, on the heels of Brexit, the manifesto argued that the UK government needs to make sure businesses and universities have access to talent, by making it easy for skilled individuals to migrate to the UK.

Imagination is a leading representative of UK chipmaking, with a 45% market share for in-car graphics semiconductors, and 300 million cars on the road at present using its technology. It also has a 37% market share in graphics processing units (GPUs) used by smartphones. The global chip shortage, truth be told, has flattered Imagination's revenues. In the first six months of the year, these rose by a yearly 55% to $76 million. The company is currently looking to data centers and electric vehicles as its next sources of growth. It returned to the black in 2020, with $4 million in profits, after making a $18 million loss in 2019.

A long queue for the chipper

The UK's semiconductor industry has come under increasing scrutiny as the world chip market has tightened substantially during the pandemic. Adding to these concerns was the £63 million ($87 million) purchase of the UK's largest semiconductor maker, Newport Wafer Fab, by a Chinese-owned manufacturer Nexperia in July.

Former Imagination Technologies CEO Ron Black has been assembling a consortium exploring the possibility of buying back the Welsh-based fab, if the government ends up blocking the purchase. UK national security advisor Stephen Lovegrove is currently reviewing the acquisition on security grounds.

Wingtech, the Shanghai company which owns Nexperia, told shareholders in a note that "domestic and foreign industry policies" may end up blocking the purchase. Meanwhile Nvidia is attempting to acquire Cambridge-based Arm for $40 billion, though the UK government is set to examine that purchase more closely on national security grounds.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Altogether, the UK currently has 19 fabs producing different types of semiconductors, scattered from Plymouth to Glenrothes in Scotland, but none can make the advanced silicon chips required by the telecom, automotive and other high-tech sectors.

While the EU has a scheme to boost semiconductor production, the UK has now left that. More to the point, 85% of high-end silicon chips are made by TSMC in Taiwan.

Not only are there lengthy queues for these when the market tightens up (with big buyers like Apple going front of the queue), but China's territorial claims on Taiwan seem less theoretical after its clampdown on self-government in Hong Kong.

Industrial policy strikes back

Challenging TSMC by creating a cutting-edge fab in Europe or the US would not only be an incredibly pricey prospect, but also would require a hugely skilled base of workers who at the moment only live in Southeast Asia.

This doesn't mean some in European capitals and Washington aren't thinking about it, all the same. German economics minister Peter Altmaier told a conference last week that his government plans to invest around €3 billion ($3.6 billion) to reclaim production sites along the entire value chain of semiconductor production.

And today Cristiano Amon, CEO of the chipmaker Qualcomm, said his company was open to working with European foundries if incentive programs to boost automotive chip production on the continent attract the right partners.

In London, the government of Boris Johnson seems much less averse to the politics of industrial policy and picking winners than previous Conservative governments.

But even so, as the UK emerges from the coronavirus pandemic with a national debt of £2.1 trillion ($2.9 trillion) and with new tax increases already announced, making the country a hotbed of semiconductors may require an ability to stand firm and hold his course which would represent a new leaf for the UK's prime minister.

Related posts:

— Padraig Belton, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Building the 5G experience
Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 9, 2021 Cloud Security in a Distributed World
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
September 15, 2021 Cable Goes to the Edge
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 21, 2021 What Is the Role of AI in the 5G Future?
September 22, 2021 Bridging the CDN Capacity Gap With Near 400Gbit/s Video Delivery
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE