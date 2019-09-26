& cplSiteName &
The Modern Threat Landscape – A Closer Look at Botnets, IoT & DDoS From Netscout Research

9/26/2019
With the emergence of 5G and Industrial IoT service providers and enterprises face a daunting task to protect their network and services. Netscout's 2019 Threat Report reveals the changing tactics used by hackers including the hijacking of IoT devices with an explosion of Mirai virus variations and botnet attacks for hire. For every device connected to the Internet there are 20 devices behind a network firewall that hackers are targeting with malware exploiting viruses to weaponize for attacks outside and inside of the host network.
