Tarana gets $30M for fixed wireless

MILPITAS, CA – Tarana Wireless today announced a $30 million preferred stock financing led by new investor Prime Movers Lab. Others participating in the round included new investors Liberty Latin America Ventures and Liberty Global Ventures, as well as individual and previous investors. The proceeds will be used to continue customer trials of Tarana's revolutionary Gigabit 1 (G1) wireless broadband solution and to prepare for and commence the commercial launch of its G1 products.

Dakin Sloss, partner at Prime Movers Lab and recently appointed member of Tarana's board of directors stated, "We invest in companies that can have a transformative impact on people's lives. Tarana's remarkable breakthroughs in radio performance will do just that, removing barriers to much better broadband service in both developed and underserved markets across the globe."

Kranti Kilaru, president of Tarana, stated, "This new financing provides the fuel we need for full launch of the G1 system and substantial expansion of our market engagements. We're pleased to have the opportunity to tap Basil Alwan's extensive experience in large-scale networking to help chart our course on this next stage of our journey."

G1's unprecedented capabilities enable rapid deployment of new broadband service options at massive scale, fostering healthy competition and significantly improving customer experiences in a wide range of service segments, from high-density residential to sparse, underserved rural communities. The company is now engaged with a number of providers in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) bidding process in the US, using CBRS and 5 GHz spectrum, along with multinational companies focused on mainstream markets in both the US and globally.

Tarana Wireless