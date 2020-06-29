Syniverse splits business units into carrier and enterprise

TAMPA, Fla. – Syniverse, the world's most connected company, today announced a new organizational structure to better align its business with customer needs and position the company for profitable growth.

To enhance focus on key customer segments, the company is reorganizing into two separate business units: Carrier and Enterprise. John McRae, former Group Vice President and General Manager of Operations for EMEA and Asia at Syniverse, has been appointed President of the Carrier segment, which will serve Syniverse's mobile network operator customers. Chris Rivera, former Chief Technology Officer at Syniverse, has been appointed President of Enterprise, which will meet growing demand from enterprise customers for technologies that enable direct end-user mobile engagement.

These organizational changes come as Dean Douglas is retiring as President and CEO. James Attwood, the Chairman of Syniverse's Board of Directors, will now serve as Executive Chairman and will work with Business Unit Presidents McRae and Rivera to drive profitable growth, serve customers and maximize value for stakeholders.

The Carrier business, which enables mobile network operator interoperability and interconnection, serves relatively mature markets that require a wide range of customized products, such as roaming, signaling, IP Exchange, and clearing and settlement products.

The Enterprise business serves the fast-growing application-to-person (A2P) and mobile engagement markets, which enable companies to engage directly with customers via text over customers' mobile networks.

