Struggling Sequans suspends its 5G fixed wireless project

Following the collapse of Renesas' plans to purchase Sequans in a $249 million deal, Sequans has also shuttered work on its 5G product for fixed wireless services.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies

June 18, 2024

3 Min Read
IoT Internet of Things technology with connected devices exchanging data on network
(Source: NicoElNino/Alamy Stock Photo)

Sequans Communications said it will halt work on its 5G fixed wireless effort, dubbed Taurus, and will instead pivot to developing 5G products centered on RedCap and eRedCap IoT technologies. 

The move comes several months after Japan's Renesas Electronics dropped its $249 million plan to acquire Sequans, a transaction first announced last year.

"This [5G] shift is expected to significantly reduce R&D expenses as part of the company's plan to achieve break-even in 2025," Sequans wrote in a release this week.

RedCap is a flavor of the 5G standard intended for IoT services. Other companies including Fibocom and Telit make RedCap modules for IoT services.

Sequans' business is currently centered on building 4G IoT modules. The company first announced its Taurus 5G effort roughly a year ago. During the company's most recent earnings call in March, company officials said they expected to begin shipping 5G Taurus products in late 2025, after sampling the offering with customers later this year. 

In Sequans' most recent financial report, the company reported $26.1 million in research and development expenses during 2023, in part due to its 5G project.

Overall, France-based Sequans reported revenue of $6 million in the first quarter, an increase of 26% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 49% compared to the first quarter of 2023. 

Company officials this week touted a new $15 million licensing agreement for its Monarch2 platform with an unnamed customer.

Sequans also this week announced another "standstill" agreement with its debt holders through August, after announcing a similar pause in April.

The context

Sequans is one of many companies undergoing upheaval in the IoT sector. As revenues in the space shrink, a wide variety of players are consolidating. The latest: Sweden's Netmore said in February it would acquire LoRa network operator Senet, which is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Other transactions in the space include Kore's purchase of Twilio's IoT business, Ericsson's sale of its IoT Accelerator and Connected Vehicle Cloud businesses to Aeris, Telit's acquisition of Thales' cellular IoT business, Semtech's acquisition of IoT vendor Sierra Wireless and Telit Cinterion's deal for Thales' IoT business.

To be clear, the IoT sector of the cellular industry isn't the only one to suffer a slowdown. Giant equipment vendors like Ericsson and Nokia also have been shedding staff amid a spending slowdown among operator customers.

Further, wireless network operators themselves have been working to shore up their finances as 5G offerings fail to spark a rise in revenues.

About the Author(s)

Mike Dano

Mike Dano

Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading

Mike Dano is Light Reading's Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies. Mike can be reached at [email protected], @mikeddano or on LinkedIn.

Based in Denver, Mike has covered the wireless industry as a journalist for almost two decades, first at RCR Wireless News and then at FierceWireless and recalls once writing a story about the transition from black and white to color screens on cell phones.

See more from Mike Dano
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

IoT Internet of Things technology with connected devices exchanging data on network
IOT
Struggling Sequans suspends its 5G fixed wireless projectStruggling Sequans suspends its 5G fixed wireless project
byMike Dano
Jun 18, 2024
3 Min Read
AIS inks deal to build solar-powered basestations in Thailand's remote areas
Sustainability
AIS inks deal to build solar-powered basestations in remote areas of ThailandAIS inks deal to build solar-powered basestations in remote areas of Thailand
byGigi Onag
Jun 18, 2024
2 Min Read
ASTRA 1P satellite
Satellite
SES to boost traditional broadcast satellite with software-defined modelSES to boost traditional broadcast satellite with software-defined model
byKelsey Ziser
Jun 18, 2024
3 Min Read
T Mobile, 732 Broadway, New York, NY. exterior storefront of a cellphone store in the NoHo neighborhood of Manhattan.
5G
Semantic repurposing may be the wireless industry's greatest innovationSemantic repurposing may be the wireless industry's greatest innovation
byMike Dano
Jun 18, 2024
4 Min Read
Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Our Latest Videos

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Advanced Has Enormous Potential, Will Operators Seize the Opportunity?5G Advanced Has Enormous Potential, Will Operators Seize the Opportunity?
NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield speaks at Network X Americas 2024
Digital Divide
NTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEADNTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEAD
Ericsson's Paul Challoner
Open RAN
Ericsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN dealEricsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN deal
GFiber CTO John Keib speaks at Network X Americas in Irving, Texas.
OSS/BSS/CX
GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'
Broadband Forum CEO Craig Thomas at Network X Americas
Broadband
Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'