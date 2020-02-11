& cplSiteName &

STMicroelectronics Creates System to Connect Industrial Assets to Cellular IoT

2/7/2020

GENEVA -– STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, in collaboration with trusted partners, has created a complete ecosystem for securely connecting Industrial IoT (IIoT) and automotive systems to cellular networks.

Offering uncomplicated access to diverse networks and services worldwide, ST’s solution simplifies connectivity for IIoT use cases such as remote condition monitoring and predictive maintenance, as well as connected-driving services such as infotainment, vehicle diagnostics, and emergency assistance.

ST provides secure hardware and software: a broad set of robust industrial and automotive-qualified embedded SIMs (eSIMs), ready to work with industry-standard GSMA or proprietary bootstrap profiles. Trusted partners Arkessa, Arm and Truphone, with millions of machine-to-machine (M2M) device deployments and eSIM activations, provide and operate device-onboarding and service-provisioning platforms.

The provisioning services enable IoT devices containing the eSIMs to connect automatically to cellular networks and benefit from flexible lifetime subscription management. Each of ST’s appointed partner/operators can access hundreds of cellular networks of all types including 2G, 3G, 4G, LTE CAT-M (low-power wide-area connectivity), and NB-IoT (narrowband IoT), in large numbers of territories worldwide.

