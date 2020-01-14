Sprint Launches Redesigned IoT Factory

LAS VEGAS -- Sprint today announced at CES 2020 it will launch a redesigned Sprint IoT Factory, the original Internet of Things (IoT) marketplace for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The groundbreaking e-commerce platform allows customers – regardless of familiarity with technology – to easily solve operational challenges with ready-to-deploy IoT products or with a fully customized solution to meet their specific needs, pain points, budgets and preferences – all available with just a few simple steps. The newly redesigned Sprint IoT Factory will be available in early 2020.

"Small businesses are looking for simple technology that can save them time and reduce costs. The revamped, easy-to-navigate design of the Sprint IoT Factory streamlines the problem-solving process, giving business owners confidence as they select solutions to manage their operations and customer processes," said Ivo Rook, senior vice president of IoT and product development at Sprint. "The Sprint IoT Factory provides a one-stop shop to guide decision makers through every step to reach the best solution to meet their needs, while presenting costs in a clear manner."

Sprint IoT Factory enables businesses to consume their IoT products over a device-agnostic platform, regardless of whether they were bought from the Sprint IoT Factory or connected via open APIs. This ensures seamless product onboarding and an installation process for users of varying technical expertise. Customers also have the option of selecting professional installation services. For managers, this means more streamlined management of IoT solutions across an operation.

A preview of the redesigned Sprint IoT Factory will be on display at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. Come see it for yourself in the Sprint meeting area at the ARIA Resort and Hotel.

