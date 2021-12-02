Spectrum Mobile hawks new Apple Watch models

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced that Spectrum Mobile will offer Apple Watch Series 6, delivering breakthrough wellness and fitness capabilities, and Apple Watch SE, a combination of design, function and value. Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE mark the first smartwatches available from the nation's fastest-growing mobile provider*, and will be for sale online and at Spectrum Mobile stores nationwide starting today.

Apple Watch Series 6 introduces a revolutionary Blood Oxygen sensor and app1 that offer users even more insight into their overall wellness, and also delivers notable hardware improvements, including a faster S6 System in Package (SiP) and Always-On Altimeter to provide real-time elevation all day long. Apple Watch Series 6 features a palette of new case finishes and bands, and watchOS 7 brings sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection and new workout types to encourage users to be more active, stay connected, and better manage their health.

Apple Watch SE packs the essential features of Apple Watch into a modern design. Apple Watch SE comes in three finishes of a case made of 100 percent recycled aluminum, features the largest and most advanced Retina display, and includes the same accelerometer, gyroscope and Always-On Altimeter as Apple Watch Series 6. With watchOS 7, a built-in compass to enhance outdoor activity tracking, fall detection, and more, Apple Watch SE helps users to stay connected, be more active and keep an eye on their health.

Spectrum Mobile customers can also bring their existing Apple Watch Series 3 or later, including Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, to their Spectrum Mobile account. A $10 per monthly Smartwatch Access plan with unlimited data will be added for each new Apple Watch activated on Spectrum Mobile. For a limited time, customers who activate a new or previously owned Apple Watch will receive three months of free Smartwatch Access. Customers must have an active iPhone on Spectrum Mobile in order to activate Apple Watch.

With Spectrum Mobile, Apple Watch users will enjoy seamless connectivity on the go. Spectrum Mobile features the fastest overall speeds** combining Spectrum's nationwide 5G and 4G LTE coverage and network of Out-of-Home WiFi access points and Home Internet. Spectrum Mobile also offers simple data plans, starting with By the Gig for $14/Gig and Unlimited plans for $45/month for 20 GB and $55/month for 30 GB*** and unlimited domestic calling. All plans include 4G and 5G access, with no added taxes, fees or contracts.

* "Fastest Growing Mobile Provider" claim based on Q4 2020 subscriber data.

** "Fastest Overall Speed" claim based on Nielsen Mobile Performance cellular and WiFi speed test results for Spectrum, Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint mobile customers in Spectrum service area from1/1/2020 to 9/26/2020.

*** Spectrum Internet required. Auto-pay required. Restrictions apply. For details, refer to Spectrum.com/policies/mobile-terms.



