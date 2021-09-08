Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

SpaceX buys IoT company Swarm amid heightened space competition

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 8/9/2021
Comment (0)

SpaceX – the company building a constellation of thousands of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites for space-based Internet services – has acquired a startup called Swarm Technologies that's targeting the Internet of Things (IoT) sector with similar technology.

The acquisition, reported by SpaceNews, appears to be a move by Elon Musk's SpaceX to add IoT expertise to its management team. "SpaceX will ... benefit from access to the intellectual property and expertise developed by the Swarm team, as well as from adding this resourceful and effective team to SpaceX," according to documents filed to the FCC and disclosed by SpaceNews.

Swarm gained notoriety in 2018 when it faced a $900,000 fine from the FCC for launching its mini satellites without approval from the agency. The company has since received signoff for its plans, and it currently operates more than 100 satellites for two-way, slow-speed communications for markets such as agriculture, energy and transportation.

SpaceX's Starlink, meanwhile, operates more than 1,000 satellites and provides around 100Mbit/s Internet connections to its 90,000 beta customers. According to a new report from the financial analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., Starlink's planned 12,000-satellite constellation will ultimately have the capacity to provide 100Mbit/s service to roughly 2.4 million users simultaneously in the US. Thus, the analysts concluded the offering won't have much of an impact on big providers of high-speed Internet services in the US, but that "we believe satellite, DSL, and FWA [fixed wireless access] providers in rural areas will lose market share to Starlink."

Regardless, the acquisition of Swarm by SpaceX highlights the increasingly tumultuous nature of the satellite communications industry.

First, Swarm is one of several companies hoping to sell IoT services from satellites, both old and new. Others in the space range from Iridium to Astrocast to Skylo to Sateliot to Omnispace to OQ Technology.

Second, there's plenty of jostling in the industry, whether that's Orbcomm's pending acquisition by private equity firm GI Partners, or Amazon's recent acquisition of Facebook's satellite team.

Finally, news on the satellite Internet front won't slow down. In just the past few days, Intelsat said it would provide satellite-based backhaul services to wireless network operator Orange in French Guiana. Separately, satellite operator Telesat announced the Government of Ontario would invest around $87 million into the company.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Building the 5G experience
Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
August 19, 2021 Harnessing 5G and Edge Technology: Serving the Customer and Network Operations
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
August 25, 2021 Why Customer Care Is Key to a Successful Broadband Business: Lessons From ALLO Communications 
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
Huawei’s Bill Tang: Target Efforts to Protect Networks and Bring Warmth With Huawei Service By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE