Smart speaker revolution ending in North America, but global growth promises brighter future

LONDON – The smart speaker revolution is coming to an end in North America as sales numbers plateau, but growth elsewhere in the world suggests that the revolution lives on outside North America, and new use cases in areas like healthcare offer the promise of a second life for the devices, says new research from Omdia.

According to the latest smart speaker report from Omdia, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for smart speaker annual shipments in North America is forecast to be just 1.3% for 2021 to 2026, compared to the strong 118% CAGR that the market experienced from 2014 to 2021.

In fact, annual speaker shipments for Amazon have a forecast CAGR from 2021 to 2026 of -3.2% in North America, and Google won't fare much better in the market at 0.2%. Meanwhile, Apple is forecast to be one of the strongest brands from 2021 to 2026, with a CAGR of 11.7%, although this projected growth is predicated on the release of a new smart speaker; otherwise, Apple's growth is expected to be flat, according to the report, part of Omdia's Smart Home Intelligence Service.

