Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

Sisvel launches patent pool for LTE-M and NB-IoT

News Wire Feed
Comment (0)

LUXEMBOURG – Sisvel International S.A. (Sisvel) announced today the launch of its Cellular IoT (C-IoT) Patent Pool consisting of 20 patent owners.

The C-IoT patent pool offers a single solution to license standard essential patents (SEPs) that are essential for the use of the cellular LPWAN standards LTE-M and Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT). Sisvel is joined in the pool by ASUSTek, Datang, Ericsson, ETRI, Innovative Sonic, JVCKENWOOD, KDDI, MediaTek, Mitsubishi Electric, NTT DOCOMO, Optis Cellular, Optis Wireless, Orange, Pantech, Shanghai Langbo, Sony Group Corporation, Telefónica, Unwired Planet and one additional company to be announced soon. The pool remains open for new participants that hold relevant patents. The C-IoT pool's initial main focus will be on smart meters and asset trackers.

"The IoT market has been in development for about a decade, however only now we see clear early signs of widespread roll-out." said Mattia Fogliacco, President of the Sisvel Group. He continues: "The LTE-M and NB-IoT technologies are an obvious pick to connect products and services, and with this pool, available already in an early phase of technology adoption, we will remove a lot of questions and concerns by giving easy, transparent and reasonable access to the patents that the creators of the technology hold."

"It has been a pleasure putting this pool together, as so many parties with diverse background and business models showed resolve and common interest in creating a pool in the LPWAN IoT space." said Sven Törringer, the program manager of the Sisvel C-IoT patent pool. He added: "This has been a harmonious process and we are convinced that the offer we bring to the market will not only reduce friction and concerns, but rather boost the interest in the adoption of the LTE-M and NB-IoT standards in IoT products, allowing for swift investments in this sense."

LTE-M and NB-IoT are cellular LPWAN IoT standards that followed out of the 4G LTE standard. They offer a solution for low power connectivity of IoT products, that may compete with the functionality offered by a number of other technologies, such as LoRaWAN, Sigfox, WiFi, MIOTY, Bluetooth, various mesh network technologies, etc, and combinations thereof. By offering a clear framework for obtaining licenses under the pool's portfolio of LTE-M and NB-IoT SEPs, Sisvel is making it easier for manufacturers of IoT devices to make a balanced choice between the available technologies. The Sisvel pool has committed itself to make the terms of LTE-M and NB-IoT competitive, to encourage the use of the LPWAN cellular IoT standards, helping to achieve a level playing field.

Read the full press release here

Sisvel

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Building the 5G experience
Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
November 22, 2022 Enterprise 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Unlocking ROI
November 29, 2022 The Secret Is Out: 5G Success with Intelligent Automation
November 29, 2022 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting the Route to 5G SA
November 30, 2022 Striding Towards the Intelligent World
November 30, 2022 Using real-time wireless network insights and intelligence to drive competitive advantage
December 1, 2022 New Best Practices for Metro Networks in the 5G Era
December 6, 2022 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 7, 2022 Overcoming 5G standalone delays to deliver new revenue
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZTE’s Wang Quan: Private 5G Network is Accelerating Global Digital Innovation By ZTE
China Mobile Hubei Partners with Huawei to Build the Industry-Leading Deterministic Uplink Gigabit for Fully-connected 5G Factories By Huawei
Growing 5G in Intelligent Manufacturing: An Insight into Midea's 5G Fully-Connected Factory By Huawei
True Thailand: Building Optimal-Experience Intelligent Networks, Driving New Growth By Huawei
Huawei and Port Authority of Thailand Sign MOU on Developing Smart Port Project By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE