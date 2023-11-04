Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
APAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

Sequans to support Anterix's 900MHz licenses with new chip

News Wire Feed

PARIS – Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading provider of cellular IoT chips and modules, and Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEX), the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, are bringing to market an LTE Cat-4 multi-band communications module, Cassiopeia CA410. The module combines 900 MHz and CBRS spectrum with public mobile network operator bands into a single, integrated solution. The multi-band module solution will support and accelerate the growth of the ecosystem of new OEM equipment for utilities who want the flexibility to operate a private LTE network supporting 900 MHz and CBRS with the option to connect to commercial networks. Sequans and Anterix are joined by 4RF, GE, and RAD who are collaborating with the Anterix's Active Ecosystem to speed delivery of the integrated communications module to market.

"Our partnership with Sequans demonstrates the power of the Anterix Active Ecosystem to advance connectivity solutions and services for utilities that enhance the value of their private LTE network investments," said Carlos L'Abbate, CTO, Anterix. "We're excited to see the new solutions that our collaborators will enable as a result."

"Anterix is bringing tremendous value to the utility industry by offering transformative solutions to leverage the capabilities of private LTE networks and their many benefits including reliability, security, and scalability," said Bertrand Debray, EVP and GM, Broadband IoT, Sequans. "Anterix is building a vibrant ecosystem and modern architecture for energy distribution, and we are proud that our connectivity technology will play a key part."

The new Sequans Cassiopeia CA410 module, supporting Anterix's 900 MHz, CBRS, and major mobile network operator bands, will be available in two form factors, CA410L for LCC and CA410M for M.2, and will be sampling in H2 2023.

Read the press release here.

Sequans

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Building the 5G experience
Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 12, 2023 Harnessing the Power of Location Data
April 13, 2023 Ready, set, automate: Delivering 5G services in the hyper-convergence era
April 18, 2023 B2B 5G: Lessons learned from Huawei’s path to monetization
April 19, 2023 Finding the right path to Automation
April 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting A Fix on Fixed Wireless
April 20, 2023 13 Million DDoS Attacks – What You Need to Know
April 24, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day One
April 26, 2023 The Future of Quality of Experience (QoE) in Multi-Gig Residential WiFi Networks
April 26, 2023 Developing achievable SLAs for 5G Private Networks
April 26, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day Two
May 3, 2023 Delivering the Promise of Private 5G with VMware’s Enterprise-First Approach
May 3, 2023 Open RAN 2023 Operator Survey: An Industry Update and Look Ahead
May 9, 2023 5G Network Strategies Operator Survey 2023: A Transport Network Perspective
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Unlock Network Potential And Accelerate Business Development To Realize Positive Business Cycles By Kerry Doyle
Establishing New Foundations For 5G Business Success By Kerry Doyle
Embrace F5.5G and stride to Green 10Gbps By Kerry Doyle
How Carriers can Boost B2B Services Growth By Kerry Doyle
How HKBN Transforms from a Telco Operator to an ICT Powerhouse By Kevin Casey
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE