Sequans to support Anterix's 900MHz licenses with new chip

PARIS – Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading provider of cellular IoT chips and modules, and Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEX), the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, are bringing to market an LTE Cat-4 multi-band communications module, Cassiopeia CA410. The module combines 900 MHz and CBRS spectrum with public mobile network operator bands into a single, integrated solution. The multi-band module solution will support and accelerate the growth of the ecosystem of new OEM equipment for utilities who want the flexibility to operate a private LTE network supporting 900 MHz and CBRS with the option to connect to commercial networks. Sequans and Anterix are joined by 4RF, GE, and RAD who are collaborating with the Anterix's Active Ecosystem to speed delivery of the integrated communications module to market.

"Our partnership with Sequans demonstrates the power of the Anterix Active Ecosystem to advance connectivity solutions and services for utilities that enhance the value of their private LTE network investments," said Carlos L'Abbate, CTO, Anterix. "We're excited to see the new solutions that our collaborators will enable as a result."

"Anterix is bringing tremendous value to the utility industry by offering transformative solutions to leverage the capabilities of private LTE networks and their many benefits including reliability, security, and scalability," said Bertrand Debray, EVP and GM, Broadband IoT, Sequans. "Anterix is building a vibrant ecosystem and modern architecture for energy distribution, and we are proud that our connectivity technology will play a key part."

The new Sequans Cassiopeia CA410 module, supporting Anterix's 900 MHz, CBRS, and major mobile network operator bands, will be available in two form factors, CA410L for LCC and CA410M for M.2, and will be sampling in H2 2023.

