Semtech's LoRa to support Amazon Sidewalk

CAMARILLO, Calif. – Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced it has teamed up with Amazon to collaborate on its network, Amazon Sidewalk. Operated at no charge to customers, Amazon Sidewalk is a crowd-sourced wireless network that can simplify device setup, extend the range for low bandwidth applications and provide limited functionality even when devices fall offline. Semtech's long range, low power LoRa platform in the Amazon Sidewalk network extends the range of a customer's home network to connect both outdoor and indoor, low-bandwidth smart home products, including smart lights, pet trackers, sensors for asset tracking, smart irrigation, and a multitude of additional low cost devices needed for residential use. With extended range, mobility and low power consumption, the LoRa platform enables the rapid deployment of a vast range of secure, low touch consumer Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

"Semtech's LoRa is a proven IoT solution that supports a long range, low power wide area network (LPWAN) platform and meets Amazon Sidewalk's goal of providing the network support needed to connect a broad range of low power home devices or sensors. The collaboration with Amazon solidifies that LoRa is the de facto platform for IoT LPWAN applications and expands LoRa to new consumer applications," said Mohan Maheswaran, Semtech's President and CEO.

According to IHS Markit, the global smart home market is expected to grow by a factor of five to reach more than $192 billion in 2023, a rapid increase from the $41 billion in revenues in 2018. Several current networks for smart devices in the home, including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, are limited in connectivity and range. Cellular (e.g. 5G) is needed for mission critical, long distance, guaranteed delivery of data, but can be too costly and power hungry for battery operated devices. With LoRa and Amazon Sidewalk, customers will have access to smart home solutions that work out of the box with extended connectivity and battery life.

The new relationship between Amazon and Semtech, one of the top semiconductor companies globally for LPWAN connectivity, brings the strengths that have driven LoRa to become one of the leading IoT networking technologies to the Amazon Sidewalk network by enabling more devices and amazing new customer experiences. For more information on unique applications on the Amazon Sidewalk network, visit Amazon's blog published today.

