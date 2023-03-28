Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
RAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Divide Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

Semtech adds support for Amazon Sidewalk

News Wire Feed

CAMARILLO, Calif. – Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and Cloud connectivity service provider, today announced the first third-party Amazon Sidewalk products, based on Semtech's LoRa technology, are now available from Browan, Deviceroy, HSB's Meshify and New Cosmos. Browan's motion and carbon dioxide sensors, Deviceroy's smart modem for solar installations, HSB's Meshify water sensor, and New Cosmos DeNova Detect natural gas alarm are some of the first Sidewalk-qualified products to be part of the secure, shared network that helps devices work better around the home and in the community.

Semtech's LoRa technology, with its long range, low power and secure communication capabilities, has emerged as the leading technology for LPWAN IoT applications. Amazon Sidewalk will leverage LoRa technology as one of the foundational technologies to connect a wide range of devices, from security monitoring to pet trackers, providing a low cost, low power and secure communication infrastructure for consumer IoT. Amazon Sidewalk is a shared community network powered by participating Sidewalk Bridges that keeps smart devices connected beyond the home and enables new IoT services for consumers and businesses. LoRa technology has proven to be a reliable and efficient way to transmit data over hard to reach locations inside the home and over long distances, making it one of the core technologies for Amazon Sidewalk.

Semtech also announced availability of the first LoRa-enabled development kits and modules from its partners, based on Semtech's LoRa technology, that will enable device makers and developers to rapidly create new Amazon Sidewalk devices. Silicon Labs announced an Amazon Sidewalk development platform, the Silicon Labs Pro Kit for Amazon Sidewalk, at its annual Works With Developers Conference, helping some of the devices get to market faster. Semtech collaborated with Nordic Semiconductor for seamless and persistent connectivity to Amazon Sidewalk. Nordic's nRF52840 multiprotocol SoC and nRF Connect SDK provide the best-in-class Bluetooth LE communication and LoRa support needed for Amazon Sidewalk devices to connect to the network. Semtech's LoRa Connect SX1262, in combination with the nRF52840 DK, is the perfect starting point for Amazon Sidewalk development.

Semtech also collaborated with Quectel on the Quectel KG100S module to make it easier for developers to integrate LoRa technology into new and existing devices and services. In addition, Oxit, an alpha design partner, is also announcing the availability of its OxTech Sidewalk Module which enables developers to seamlessly develop with the same hardware for both AWS IoT Core for Sidewalk and AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN networks.

Read the full announcement here.

Semtech

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Building the 5G experience
Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 28, 2023 A 5G Transport Inflection Point: What’s Next?
March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
April 4, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 1
April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2
April 11, 2023 5G, from connectivity pipe to Network-as-a-platform: A transformative approach to designing, deploying and operating Modern 5G multi-cloud networks from core-to-edge
April 12, 2023 B2B 5G: Lessons learned from Huawei’s path to monetization
April 12, 2023 Harnessing the Power of Location Data
April 13, 2023 Ready, set, automate: Delivering 5G services in the hyper-convergence era
April 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting A Fix on Fixed Wireless
April 20, 2023 13 Million DDoS Attacks – What You Need to Know
April 24, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day One
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Embrace F5.5G and stride to Green 10Gbps By Kerry Doyle
How Carriers can Boost B2B Services Growth By Kerry Doyle
How HKBN Transforms from a Telco Operator to an ICT Powerhouse By Kevin Casey
Intelligent IP Networks Open Vast Value-add Possibilities for Carriers By Kerry Doyle
WBBA Director General: Creating a Roadmap for Broadband Advocacy By Pedro Pereira
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE