Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

Safran Aircraft Engines uses Smart Tracking IoT service by Orange Business Services

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/17/2021
Comment (0)

PARIS – Safran Aircraft Engines, a world-class aircraft engine manufacturer, was seeking a solution to optimize the tracking and management of its tools in large-scale production areas. They needed a solution tailored to the specific metallic environment of the plants, and one that would not cause wave interference with the equipment within the industrial sites.

Orange Business Services was selected by Safran Aircraft Engines to equip two key production sites with its smart tracking IoT solution, which is based on an ecosystem of industry-leading partners specialized in geolocation technologies in industrial settings.

A Large-Scale, Customized Deployment

Using trackers, the solution makes it possible to accurately pinpoint locations within three meters in a complex environment. The trackers were placed on more than 15,000 specific tools, and 250 antennas were installed at two French plants: Villaroche and Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, which measure 55,000 and 20,000 square meters, respectively.

Centralizing Data to Improve Business Processes

The teams in the Villaroche and Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines plants can utilize data from the trackers to find out where their tracked tools are located – remotely and in real time – with the help of an integrated software platform adapted by Orange Business Services.

With smart tracking, Safran Aircraft Engines benefits from a tailor-made, precise and reliable digital solution that also optimizes the management and preventive maintenance of its fleet of tools.

"We have chosen Orange Business Services as our trusted partner to provide a new innovative solution in our Industry 4.0 factory and to address our business challenges. The Orange teams' commitment throughout the implementation of the entire project was crucial for developing the optimal solution and deploying it effectively," explains Christophe Blayo, Head of tooling for commercial engines assembling at Safran Aircraft Engines.

"We are delighted to support Safran Aircraft Engines with its geolocation project and digitalization of its processes. With our dual expertise as a carrier and an integrator, we draw on our ecosystem of partners to bring market-leading technologies together, allowing us to best meet our customers' needs across the entire value chain. This IoT integration project illustrates our ability to deliver a large-scale industrial project, tackle all the challenges that come with it and adapt our solutions in partnership with an innovative company like Safran Aircraft Engines – all of which has a positive impact on its business," says Emmanuel Routier, Vice President, Industry 4.0 at Orange Business Services.

Orange Business Services

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Building the 5G experience
Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
December 1, 2021 2022 is the year to go commercial with network slicing
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
December 7, 2021 Will 5G Break the Cloud
December 7, 2021 Network as a Service and the Enterprise: The Lightstorm Success Story
December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Off to a Flyer With Strong Consumer Take-Up: GSMA By C114
XR Is 5G's Killer Consumer App: Nreal By C114
Beyond the Hype, Autonomous Network Is on the Way By Huawei
Network Automation Drives Short-Term Benefits and Sets a Foundation for Network Slicing By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Analysys Mason
When Being Onsite Isn’t an Option: IIoT for Remote Sites By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for RAD
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part I By Dr. Dave Welch, Infinera
SMBs and the Future of Fiber By Matt Davis, Independence Research
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE