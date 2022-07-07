Retail experiences key for smart home shoppers

Parks Associates' new consumer research Smart Home Products: Mapping the Buyer Journey reveals smart home shoppers collect information from a mix of online and in-store sources when researching products. Smart home buyers researched product information from an average of more than two different types of sources before making a purchase decision. The consumer study provides the latest data on smart home adoption and trends influencing consumer purchase behavior.

The research study reports a big leap in interest for smart appliances among households with incomes over $75,000 per year. Samsung, LG, and other leading OEMs continue to add more features to their smart appliances, hoping to capitalize on the recent boom in home renovations, but many lower-income households are also interested in smart appliances so there is opportunity in a basic value model.

In addition, the study contains new research on consumer adoption and usage of various connected solutions:

More than half of internet households have a smart speaker.

15% of internet households own a smart video doorbell.

Security system apps continue to be the most common tool for controlling multiple smart home products.

