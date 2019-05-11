Renesas & Altair Collaborate for Cellular IoT Solutions

TOKYO, Japan & HOD HASHARON, Israel -- Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, and Altair Semiconductor, a leading provider of cellular IoT chipsets, jointly announced a partnership aimed at bringing ultra-small and ultra-low-power cellular IoT solutions to the global IoT market. Cellular IoT device makers will be able to use this combination of best-in-class solutions to create highly differentiated IoT products and services that offer much greater efficiencies and faster time to market. These integrated solutions will be delivered through Renesas' sales channels, enabling cellular connectivity to all of its markets.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Altair to deliver the industry’s best cellular IoT solutions to the booming IoT market," said Sailesh Chittipeddi, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Renesas' IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit. "Our combined technical excellence and differentiated IP will allow us to design the smallest and lowest power multi-protocol cellular chip-to-cloud solution for Industrial IoT applications desired by our customers for their next-generation products."

With billions of devices expected to be deployed by 2024, the IoT market demands products that operate seamlessly out of the box. Sensors, cameras, metering, tracking, and smart devices all rely on ultra-low power consumption, offering the potential for a sensor to operate in the field for 10 to 20 years without requiring any hardware maintenance.

"This collaboration makes Altair’s technology accessible to the full breadth of Renesas customers and partners ecosystem," said Oded Melamed, CEO of Altair Semiconductor. "The Integration of Altair's differentiated cellular IoT technology with Renesas' industry-leading MCUs will make this great technology immediately accessible to the mass market of IoT devices and service providers."

As a first step of this collaboration, Renesas and Altair plan to develop cellular IoT solutions with CAT-M and NB-IoT dual mode chipsets and technologies. They will also design a variety of development tools and software to further streamline the adoption of cellular IoT solutions for industrial and consumer applications. This partnership aims to achieve technical leadership in size reduction, power consumption, and IoT security.

