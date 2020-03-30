Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

Reinvention may steel BICS for COVID-19

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 3/30/2020
Comment (0)

In ordinary times, BICS is one of the most important companies most people have never heard of.

When you travel and use your phone on a foreign network, that company and your own service provider must strike up an arrangement. Operators often rely on a few middlemen as the facilitators of these roaming deals. BICS is one such intermediary, pocketing millions of euros in revenues for the service it provides.

But its roaming business has been thrown into uncertainty by the outbreak of COVID-19. About one quarter of the world's population is now estimated to be living under lockdown. The skies have emptied of planes, and travel for many people is restricted to visiting the local shops or a jog around the local park. In the next nine months, Juniper Research thinks operators could lose as much as $25 billion in roaming revenues – roughly half what they usually make in a full year.

The impact on BICS remains unclear. A part of Belgian incumbent Proximus, it was unavailable for questions on the subject and is more than just a roaming middleman. As housebound consumers gorge on Netflix and other broadband applications, a surge in network traffic might boost demand for some of the international carrier services that BICS provides.

Yet BICS had problems long before the outbreak of the virus. Last year, its revenues were down 3.4%, to around €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion), as sales suffered. The culprit remains the old-fashioned voice business, weighed down by falling wholesale prices and tough competition. Voice revenues, which still account for the bulk of total sales, dropped 13.2%, to €815 million ($899 million).

Until last year, the good news was that sales of newer data services were helping to offset this decline. BICS estimates that about 50% of the world's data roaming traffic goes through its network, and the volume of 4G traffic doubled in 2019 for the third year in a row. "We can see an increase of revenue from the roaming business," said Mikael Schachne, the company's vice president of mobility solutions, during a recent conversation with Light Reading.

But even this data business has been under some pressure. For one thing, regulators in recent years have been chipping away at the prices operators are allowed to charge for roaming services. Moreover, the surge in traffic has forced BICS to make additional investments in its backbone network. As operators start to launch even higher speed 5G services, BICS has been pumping money into new points of presence "to be closer to customers," says Schachne.

In 2019, expecting the Olympics to go ahead in Tokyo this year, it also spent money on a tenfold increase in the capacity of its Japanese backbone. With the event now delayed until next year, the demand will not materialize as quickly as BICS had hoped.

Branching out
Diversification is difficult for BICS in the current circumstances because so many of its recent initiatives bolt onto the roaming business. One simply involves targeting mobile virtual network operators, rather than just infrastructure firms. "We are seeing more MVNOs setting up a roaming service. MVNO is still a very fast-growing market," says Schachne. But MVNOs are affected by the same travel restrictions that will cause a roaming upset for network operators.

Nevertheless, efforts to expand into new business areas have been going well, Schachne insists, and some are likely to assume much greater importance in the time of COVID-19. Outside what it calls the "mobility" market, BICS now plays a major role in so-called application-to-person (A2P) messaging, making sure the messages generated by Internet applications end up securely on mobile operator networks. Fraud prevention is another growth area. "We can help tackle fraud by analyzing traffic patterns that we see on our network," explains Schachne.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Revenues from cloud communications are also growing, as BICS steps in to connect calls made by smartphone customers to people using Internet or mobile applications. "We are seeing an increase in traffic between end users and applications," says Schachne. As people confined to their homes become more reliant on Internet services, those traffic levels seem likely to keep rising.

Thanks to its takeover of Telesign in 2017, BICS is in a much stronger position in this telecom-meets-Internet market than it would otherwise be. Originally a specialist in fraud prevention, the Californian company was providing platform-based communications services to about 500 "digital" customers at the time of the deal, including 20 of the top 25 websites worldwide. "They were connecting Internet players, while BICS was connecting mobile players," says Schachne. "It generates an opportunity to increase traffic volumes on both sides and manage the cost structure more efficiently."

German Bionic's suits are being kitted out with cellular connectivity.
German Bionic's suits are being kitted out with cellular connectivity.

Notwithstanding the impact of COVID-19 on supply chains, perhaps the most attention-grabbing part of the diversification strategy right now concerns the much-hyped Internet of Things (IoT). Here, BICS is positioning itself as the middleman between the world's mobile operators and the organizations that want to embed IoT technology in their products. An example the operator planned to show off at this year's aborted Mobile World Congress is German Bionic and its robotic exoskeleton. Used for heavy lifting in factory and warehouse settings, this body-worn suit now features a cellular connection – courtesy of the BICS "SIM for Things" offer – so that sensor data can be monitored and analyzed.

Providing connectivity for less showy gadgets and equipment may be critical if COVID-19 continues to restrict people movements. After all, if a machine part can transmit its own status updates, an organization would not have to worry about dispatching a technician to check it.

But why would a company use BICS instead of a local operator? "We have the reach and daily relationships around the world, so we can set up IoT agreements and make sure everything will work seamlessly," says Schachne. This pitch could sound compelling to companies like German Bionic that ship or use products in numerous markets. BICS, moreover, is relying on virtual SIMs and eSIMs so that companies do not have to swap hardware in equipment moved from one country to another. "You don't need to change anything, and your device will be able to connect to any country in the world," says Schachne.

Today, such activities seem likely to account for only a tiny share of total revenues. But many of the newer services carry much healthier margins than the legacy voice business, and profits increased last year despite the sales decline. The "direct margin," as BICS calls it, rose 2.4%, to €325 million ($358 million), driven largely by A2P traffic, volume growth in data roaming and Telesign's mobile identity business. If profits are to hold up during the pandemic, that transformation will have to continue.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Connected Tech Helps Cities Conserve Resources and Reduce Costs
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Now an Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 31, 2020 Business Continuity and Enabling a Secure Mobile Workforce
April 2, 2020 Assessing Digital Telco Maturity Levels
April 7, 2020 Monetizing Enterprise Connectivity Services to Achieve New B2B Growth
April 8, 2020 How to Avoid Turning Mass Fiber Deployments into an OPEX Vortex
April 8, 2020 Driving Enterprise Digital Transformation With SD-WAN – Hear from Sprint, Wind Stream and CBTS
April 9, 2020 Current Security Case Studies in 5G/IoT and MSSP
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
Innovating to Unleash the Value of Fixed Networks in the 5G Era By Fang Hui, Vice President, ZTE
ZTE's 5G Common Core Powers Value Creation With Next-Generation Network Solutions By Weibin Wang, ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE