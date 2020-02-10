RED to launch TV white space database with Microsoft's Airband

PARIS – RED Technologies announced today the company will launch its TV white space (TVWS) database service in the United States in collaboration with Microsoft's Airband Initiative. The effort will enable the deployment of low-cost terrestrial wireless broadband internet to communities across the country.

RED's database tells devices which frequencies they can use in that area, at what power and for how long. RED's geo-location database allows wireless devices to access TVWS and operate with the current guidance from the United States' Federal Communication Commission rules. RED's dynamic spectrum management technology enables wireless communications at relatively high data-rates over long distances and delivers connectivity to large open areas where it would be difficult to deploy fixed infrastructure. This technology works where others cannot, helping consumers and businesses in remote areas to get online.

Pierre Jean Muller, CEO of RED Technologies said, "Spectrum is scarce and valuable and demand can outstrip supply. Dynamic spectrum sharing allows the available spectrum to be used more efficiently than any existing static techniques. Maximising the efficiency of the spectrum usage lowers the barriers to access, enabling more users to get online, no matter how remote."

Microsoft's Airband Initiative works to expand broadband access to unserved and underserved people living in rural areas of the U.S. Leveraging a range of technologies tailored to meet the needs of each community such as TVWS technology, the Airband Initiative aims to expand broadband access to 3 million people residing in unserved rural areas by 2022.

"Expanding connectivity across the U.S. requires every tool in the box, including TV white spaces," said Vickie Robinson, Senior Director of the Microsoft Airband Initiative. "By leveraging Red Technologies' advanced database, our partners within the Airband Initiative are better able to expand broadband access to unserved and underserved communities."

"The digital economy underpins a strong American economy, but remote areas lag behind much of the rest of the U.S. when it comes to broadband connectivity. It's a problem that we are tackling successfully for poorly-connected parts of the country and it's fantastic to be bringing new technologies, like dynamic spectrum management, to connect communities and businesses across the country" Michael Abitbol, COO of RED said.

