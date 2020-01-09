React Mobile, CommScope team on worker protection

SEATTLE, and HICKORY, N.C. – React Mobile and CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) are joining forces to provide a flexible and cost-effective solution for keeping workers safe. Employee safety is of the utmost importance to businesses across many industries such as hospitality, healthcare and education.

The combined solution comprises CommScope RUCKUS wireless access points (APs) with integrated IoT and React Mobile's best-in-class employee safety devices (ESDs). By leveraging the Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacons in RUCKUS Wi-Fi APs, businesses can quickly, easily, and cost effectively meet state and local government mandates to provide "panic buttons" to all lone workers.

How it works: When a worker activates the panic button, the device searches for the location of the closest RUCKUS AP that supports BLE. The React Mobile system tracks the distressed employee as he or she moves throughout a building or across a property, providing updated location information in real-time. Simultaneously, the RUCKUS IoT Suite can activate security cameras, lighting, door locks and other connected systems as part of the response. The RUCKUS IoT Suite can also generate additional notifications for first responders, including SMS messages and emails.

React Mobile

CommScope