Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

RCA aims to help cable operators cut power costs

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/21/2021
Comment (0)

BIG INDIAN, NY – Robert Cruickshank Associates (RCA), innovators at the intersection of broadband and power networks, today announced a breakthrough that creates energy opportunities for cable broadband operators: the first nationwide availability of standards-based Optimum Load Shaping (OLS) signals that enable operators to reduce electrical expenses and to take leading roles in boosting the efficiency of electric grids and microgrids, all while accelerating the transition to renewable energy sources.

RCA's GRIDIoT OLS signals modulate and time-shift electric load on the power grid by working directly with the Internet of Things (IoT) such as electric vehicles, batteries, and thermostats. Broadband providers can use GRIDIoT products to gain more control over their own powering requirements, as well as to create new business opportunities by helping utilities, businesses and smart cities ensure power availability and reduced carbon emissions.

GRIDIoT OLS signals ensure that the lowest-cost and cleanest electricity is used in broadband operations and connected communities. OLS signals enable broadband operators to reduce operational costs up to 20% and more as technology improves. Equally important, GRIDIoT OLS signals project the future availability of grid resources for maximum efficiency and sustainability as time-shifting electrical demand becomes an integral part of grid modernization and customer-side transactive energy management.

Broadband operators can use GRIDIoT OLS signals to help energy suppliers avoid capital investment and increase operational efficiency by reducing grid congestion and raising the utilization of the generation-to-load infrastructure. GRIDIoT OLS signals are compliant with the ANSI SCTE 267 2021 U.S. National Standard.

"Optimum Load Shaping of electrical demand is the fulcrum for grid modernization," said Dr. Robert Cruickshank, CTO for RCA. "The GRIDIoT OLS API enables electric vehicle and battery charging, rooftop solar, thermal storage and more to play a crucial role in balancing supply and demand. Furthermore, the proximity and ubiquitous reach of broadband networks will enable cable operators to provide monitoring and management that will reduce power costs, maximize availability and meet sustainability goals."

Instead of today's fragmented retail electricity pricing schemes, GRIDIoT OLS signals abstract thousands of utilities' pricing schemas and demand-side energy management programs in a single, searchable database. OLS signals combine forecasts of electric load, renewable energy sources, wholesale prices, grid congestion, and other factors to create wide area and hyper-local load shapes that jointly optimize the generation, transmission, distribution, storage, and use of electricity.

"Technologies such as OLS can put cable at the center of every discussion on energy cost, availability and sustainability," said David M. Fellows, Chair of the SCTE Engineering Committee.

The GRIDIoT OLS signals are available online via an interactive, web-based viewer and application programming interface (API). Any device or energy management system can programmatically query the GRIDIoT API for an OLS signal, then autonomously decide whether to time-shift some or all of its demand for electricity to lower-cost periods. The system is designed to improve pricing, optimize effectiveness and minimize power outages.

OLS technology provides meaningful benefits for utilities, transmission and distribution system operators, and third-party electricity providers. GRIDIoT OLS propels optimal load shaping into the energy management marketplace. Manufacturers of energy storage systems and controls can easily integrate the OLS technology and signals to benefit their organizations and customers. About the ANSI SCTE 267 standard

The OLS U.S. National Standard (ANSI SCTE 267 2021) defines an electronic payload, aka the "optimization signal," and a client-server platform for distributing OLS signals to energy consumers. The OLS server is cloud-based. Clients are implemented in the controllers of flexible loads such as batteries, water heaters, air conditioners, refrigeration systems, and commercial and industrial uses of electricity. In addition to an OLS server routinely broadcasting signals across large geographic areas, any OLS client can query the OLS server to check for a hyper-local load shape by providing its latitude, longitude, and electricity provider to help manage congestion in the last mile of the grid. RCA invented OLS and spearheaded the SCTE 267 and 271 power monitoring and management standards.

Robert Cruickshank Associates

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Building the 5G experience
Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
October 26, 2021 Carriers beware: The latest scam call trends
October 27, 2021 Migrating OSS to Public Cloud - Why and How to Do It
October 27, 2021 Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G and Beyond
October 28, 2021 Building a webscale-class packet core
October 28, 2021 Securing Large-Scale Networks
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
November 3, 2021 5G for Consumers – Who’s Leading the Race?
November 3, 2021 C-Band Spectrum: What It Means for Accelerating 5G Deployments
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's Peng Song: C.A.F Model Is Key to Building Network Competitiveness and Driving Growth By Huawei
Huawei's Kevin Hu: Intelligent Cloud Network Inspires New Growth By Huawei
China Unicom: The Biggest 5G Impact Will Be on Manufacturing By C114
How to Untangle Operational Complexity to Maximize SD-WAN Service Revenues By Ofer Farkash, Product and Solutions Marketing Director, Amdocs
Redefining the Cost Models for APAC Broadband Operators By Chris W. Silberberg, Senior Analyst, Service Provider Transformation, Omdia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE