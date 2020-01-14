& cplSiteName &

Quectel Launches Multi-Mode Cat 1 LTE IoT Modules

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
1/7/2020

LAS VEGAS -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules, launched two "all-in-one" multi-mode LTE Cat 1 modules EG21-G and its Mini PCIe variant at CES 2020 today. Both modules support global 4G, 3G and 2G radio access on up to 30 bands with a single SKU. This will significantly enhance the efficiency of global IoT deployment and reduce costs.

Based on Qualcomm's MDM9x07 modem, the two Cat 1 modules are compliant with 3GPP Rel. 11 specifications and deliver maximum data rates of 10Mbit/s downlink and 5Mbit/s uplink. Both are well suited to diversified IoT applications, which require medium data rates and stable connections, such as smart metering, wearable devices, environmental monitoring, security and alarm systems. EG21-G and EG21 Mini PCIe integrate optional multi-constellation GNSS receiver (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou/Compass, Galileo and QZSS) in order to provide faster and more accurate positioning for asset tracking and fleet management applications.

The EG21-G and EG21-G Mini PCIe series have gained global carrier, regulatory and conformance certifications from Deutsche Telekom, GCF, CE, FCC, IC, Anatel, IFETEL, NCC, JATE, TELEC and RCM.

Quectel Wireless Solutions

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Related Stories
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Automation Scores Against Operational Costs – The Business Benefits of Automation and Orchestration
By John Malzahn, Senior Manager, Service Provider Product Marketing, Cisco Systems
Cisco’s Internet for the Future Vision Redefines the Economics
By Donyel Jones-Williams, Director, Product Marketing, Global Service Provider Marketing, Cisco
Experience Is Vital for SDH Migration
By Deng Qiang, Senior Product Manager, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Vienna Views: Pics From the 2020 Vision Executive Summit
More Slideshows