Quectel Launches Multi-Mode Cat 1 LTE IoT Modules

LAS VEGAS -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules, launched two "all-in-one" multi-mode LTE Cat 1 modules EG21-G and its Mini PCIe variant at CES 2020 today. Both modules support global 4G, 3G and 2G radio access on up to 30 bands with a single SKU. This will significantly enhance the efficiency of global IoT deployment and reduce costs.

Based on Qualcomm's MDM9x07 modem, the two Cat 1 modules are compliant with 3GPP Rel. 11 specifications and deliver maximum data rates of 10Mbit/s downlink and 5Mbit/s uplink. Both are well suited to diversified IoT applications, which require medium data rates and stable connections, such as smart metering, wearable devices, environmental monitoring, security and alarm systems. EG21-G and EG21 Mini PCIe integrate optional multi-constellation GNSS receiver (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou/Compass, Galileo and QZSS) in order to provide faster and more accurate positioning for asset tracking and fleet management applications.

The EG21-G and EG21-G Mini PCIe series have gained global carrier, regulatory and conformance certifications from Deutsche Telekom, GCF, CE, FCC, IC, Anatel, IFETEL, NCC, JATE, TELEC and RCM.

