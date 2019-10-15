Quectel Claims 5G Data Call With Millimeter-Wave IoT Module

Quectel said Monday that it had completed the first ever millimeter wave (mmWave) 5G data call with its RM510Q-GL 5G module designed for use in Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Shanghai, China-based Quectel said the test, which took place on September 25 in a lab, "will pave the way for the upcoming 5G mmWave field tests and commercial deployment of 5G IoT projects." The company didn't say what would be trialed in the field tests yet.

Taipei, Taiwan-based AsusTek has already said it will use Quectel's 5G module in its next-generation laptops, according to Quectel.

The Quectel RM510Q-GL module supports sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G. It uses the Qualcomm X55 modem for 5G connections and also supports LTE-A 4G and 3G connectivity.

Why this matters This is among the first stirrings of 5G mmWave IoT activity. It could help enable applications such as video monitoring, or virtual reality (VR) eventually. It is, as yet, however, very early days for mmWave high-band 5G IoT. Even the low-band (sub-6GHz) applications, such as "massive IoT" (coverage of a million devices per square kilometer) are expected to be commercialized around 2022.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading