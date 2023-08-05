Qualcomm to buy Autotalks for vehicle-to-everything communications

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that its subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Autotalks. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

The automotive industry continues to evolve at an unprecedented rate, driven by innovation and digital technologies. Connectivity continues to play a pivotal role in the automotive industry's digital transformation as it lays the foundation for next generation software-defined vehicles that will enable new business models while transforming the driving experience with new services, personalization and most importantly, safety. Designed to enable vehicles to communicate with one another and to their surrounding environment, vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication technologies play an increasingly important role as they become critical sensors for automotive safety systems.

Autotalks is a fabless semiconductor company that has been dedicated to V2X communications since 2009. The company provides automotive qualified dual-mode global V2X solutions compatible with multiple V2X standards that are designed to reduce collisions and improve mobility. The combination of Autotalks' expertise and industry-leading products with Qualcomm's 20 years of automotive industry experience and commitment to V2X aims to help accelerate the development and adoption of V2X solutions to improve traffic efficiency and help with driver and road user safety.

Through the acquisition, the production-ready, dual mode, Autotalks standalone safety solutions will be incorporated into Qualcomm Technologies' expanding Snapdragon® Digital Chassis product portfolio, the company's comprehensive set of cloud-connected automotive platforms.

Read the full press release here.



Qualcomm