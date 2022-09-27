Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Converging the HFC & 5G Networks Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

Qualcomm sells a story of in-car inevitability

News Analysis Rob Pegoraro, Contributor, Light Reading 9/27/2022
Comment (0)

Qualcomm may have once seen the car as a large charger for smartphones running its chipsets, but today the San Diego company looks on it as more of a four-wheeled phone.

"It's really about creating a world when everything is connected beyond phones," CEO Cristiano Amon said as he opened Qualcomm's first Automotive Investor Day Thursday afternoon, hosted at the Classic Car Club on Manhattan's West Side.

He and fellow executives then went to work selling a narrative of Qualcomm accelerating its drive to secure a position for itself among automakers akin to its spot among smartphone OEMs: the essential company that provides the guts of the system, not just a 4G or 5G modem.

"Once you connect the car to the cloud, everything changes," Amon said.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon. (Source: Rob Pegoraro. Used with permission)
Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon.
(Source: Rob Pegoraro. Used with permission)

Endorsements from incumbents

After a recorded video endorsement from GM CEO Mary Barra – "More than ever, it is essential to partner with the right companies, as we are doing with Qualcomm," she said – Amon announced that Qualcomm's "digital pipeline" for its Snapdragon Digital Chassis and related in-car systems had now hit $30 billion.

That metric, also referred to as "design wins," which CFO Akash Palkhiwala said was based on the value of signed contracts as well as Qualcomm's estimate of their volume over the lifetime of the deal, had stood at $6.5 billion in November of 2019 and $13 billion in November of 2021.

This design-win model, Palkhiwala added, assumes that revenue starts three or four years after an award and then runs for about four more years.

GM also had a physical presence to go with its CEO's virtual appearance, in the form of a Cadillac Lyriq parked next to the hall; that battery-electric SUV will be among the first vehicles built on Digital Chassis.

Other auto executives followed GM's Barra with their own video testimonials: For example, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares ("We are confident that Snapdragon Digital Chassis will give us the horsepower we need to win"), Mercedes Benz CEO Ola Källenius ("It's great to have Qualcomm on our side"), and Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibo (he announced that an upcoming US model would ship with Qualcomm's Digital Cockpit dashboard software in the second half of this year).

A profusion of price points, and maybe car business models too

At the event, Qualcomm emphasized how automakers can deploy Digital Chassis at varying levels of sophistication and cost. Palkhiwala said the Qualcomm content in a vehicle could range from $200 to $3,000 and predicted that "Going forward, the mix will continue to shift towards the high end."

Some manufacturers have already placed their initial bets in the most expensive end of the market – the deal Stellantis announced in April to adopt Digital Chassis will debut Qualcomm's work in Maserati luxury vehicles – but Qualcomm aims for this platform to work on a base-model Chrysler too.

"We created, by design, a platform that can scale to all cars," Amon said. Both he and Palkhiwala also said Qualcomm was looking at how to make a version of Digital Chassis work in e-bikes.

Qualcomm executives further noted how the connected capabilities of Digital Chassis will let OEMs build their own ties to their customers. As Amon said, "The car companies have an opportunity to have a direct relationship with the car owner, in real time."

Nakul Duggal, SVP and general manager for Qualcomm's automotive business, touted the ability of an OEM to win aftermarket business using that channel – "unlocking its services potential," as he put it.

How that gets unlocked and at what cost would be up to individual automakers. The connected nature of this platform would make it easier for car manufacturers to require a subscription to use some features, a possibility Amon did not knock down during a post-presentation Q&A.

"There's going to be a multitude of business models," he said. "Some are going to be paid by the customer, some are going to be paid by the insurance company, some are going to be paid by the content provider."

Somewhat-visible means of support

Thursday's presentations also left uncertainty about a critical aspect of in-car computing: its software-support lifecycle. Duggal acknowledged that cars represent a profoundly different market than smartphones, saying "you have to actually support these products for an extensive period," but did not specify a number of years.

In an email sent by a Qualcomm publicist Monday, Duggal suggested that car OEMs would determine how much to exercise the update features of Qualcomm's Car-to-Cloud Services platform.

"It is built into the edge device, with cloud back end, and allows us to host customer services while also providing our own services," he wrote. "Through these types of connected, scalable solutions, OEMs can continuously update their vehicle systems well into the future."

An unclear route to self-driving capabilities

Meanwhile, support for driving assistance designed to evolve towards full automation – a long-sought goal and a subject of frequent overpromising by such firms as Tesla, the highest-profile company that hasn't bought into Digital Chassis – remains on a slow-moving assembly line.

Qualcomm has been collaborating with BMW to develop a system capable of Level 3 conditional automation, with the first such vehicles due from the German carmaker in 2025. After that, the terms of that deal allow Qualcomm to provide this system to other OEMs.

Level 4 automation, in which the car operates autonomously in defined areas and conditions and the driver can become a passenger, is further off. As Amon said: "We are designing today for the L3 solution, but the platform is designed to be upgraded to L4."

Palkhiwala, in turn, said ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) revenue won't factor significantly into Qualcomm's financials until 2026.

Analyst Ian Riches, VP of the automotive practice at Strategy Analytics, said right after watching the presentation that he expected even less business from L4 automation.

"Our own projection is that L4 is still a tiny slice of the market in 2030," he said. "It's all got a long, long way to go."

But L2 automation – in which the car steers, accelerates and brakes on its own but requires constant monitoring from the driver – is well on its way to becoming a table-stakes feature. "L2 is going to be on everything pretty damn soon," Riches said.

The problem for Qualcomm there is that so many other automotive semiconductor firms are chasing after that same more easily-achievable market. But, Riches added, Qualcomm also now has a commitment to this market from the top.

"He sounds like a CEO excited in automotive," he said of Amon's presentation. "Two years ago, he didn't sound like it."

(Disclosure: Qualcomm provided two nights' lodging in New York.)

— Rob Pegoraro, special to Light Reading. Follow him @robpegoraro.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Building the 5G experience
Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 28, 2022 Best Practices for Automating Wholesale Network Ordering for 5G, Cloud and SD-WAN Services
October 4, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 6, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 11, 2022 Decoding End to End Automation for 5G: ORAN and Telco Cloud
October 11, 2022 Amdocs Charging: 5G monetization gets supercharged
October 13, 2022 FTTR Realize Experience Monetization at Home
October 13, 2022 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey: Results and Analysis
October 18, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 20, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Converging Wireline and Wireless Networks
November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison reflects on its transformation journey accelerate Indonesia Digital Transformation By Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
LR tackles HFC network transformation, convergence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo By
New SCTE Standards Groups Prioritize Availability and Reliability By Dean Stoneback, for SCTE
How service assurance accelerates the path to hyperautomation and optimized service monetization By Luc-Yves Pagal Vinette, Director, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Assure next-generation networks by exploiting data intelligence By Jose Carlos Mendez, Director of Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE