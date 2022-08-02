Qualcomm nabs deal with Ferrari

SAN DIEGO – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Ferrari N.V. announced today a strategic technology collaboration aimed at helping accelerate the digital transformation of Ferrari. Qualcomm Technologies will serve as Ferrari’s systems solutions provider for its upcoming Ferrari road cars, as well as a Premium Partner for the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team and Ferrari eSports team.

Ferrari will work with Qualcomm Technologies to utilize the Snapdragon® Digital Chassis™ to bring the latest automotive technology advancements to Ferrari road cars. The Snapdragon Digital Chassis is comprised of open and scalable cloud-connected platforms needed for next-generation vehicles, which includes telematics and connectivity, the digital cockpit, as well as ADAS functions and utilizes a unified architecture to deliver enhanced safety and immersive digital experiences that are updateable throughout the lifetime of the vehicles. As a part of the agreement, Qualcomm Technologies and its partners will also work with Ferrari to design, develop and integrate Ferrari’s digital cockpits.

Qualcomm Technologies will begin serving as a Premium Partner of the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team at the start of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship™ race season where Snapdragon will be featured on the new Scuderia Ferrari’s F1-75 single-seaters. Additionally, the Maranello marque’s eSports activities will also be part of the official partnership.

“We believe innovation requires market leaders working together,” said Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari. “Thanks to this agreement with Qualcomm Technologies, we expand our knowledge in digital technologies and web 3.0 areas with great potential for automotive and motorsport. We believe valuable partnerships, and a distinctive Ferrari interpretation, ultimately enhances product excellence.”

“We are excited to see our automotive technology leadership play an integral role in this new strategic relationship with Ferrari,” said Cristiano Amon. “We look forward to helping shape what the future holds as we work together to bring world-class driving experiences to their customers through our Snapdragon Digital Chassis.”

Qualcomm