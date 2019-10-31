& cplSiteName &

Qualcomm Adopts DT's nuSIM Tech for Its 9205 IoT Modem

Dan Jones
10/31/2019

Qualcomm is adopting Deutsche Telekom’s nuSIM software SIM for use on its 9205 4G IoT modem.

The nuSIM integrates the SIM card functionality directly on the chipset. Removing the physical SIM card from a device can reduce the size and battery life requirements, which is important in low-power IoT devices.

Qualcomm launched the 9205 modem in late 2018. It features support for NB-IoT, Cat M and 2G/E-GPRS connectivity. Qualcomm says it has 16 design wins for the chipset so far with companies such as Fibocom, Gemalto, Gosuncn, MeiG, Neoway, Quectel, SIMCom and Telit.

Qualcomm says the adoption of integrated SIM will "allow device manufacturers to port nuSIM compliant applications onto devices using the Qualcomm 9205 LTE modem." Deutsche Telekom says it has built an open and interoperable ecosystem around nuSIM. IoT devices are usually single application units.

Qualcomm expects that the 9025 modem will mostly be used in tracking and metering devices in the US and other markets.

Why this matters
The nuSIM, as well as embedded SIMs (eSIMs), are becoming more popular for IoT uses.This is largely because of space concerns being key in small IoT devices. Embedded SIMs shipments are expected to hit nearly 2 billion units by 2025, followed up by integrated SIMS, according to Counterpoint Research.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading

