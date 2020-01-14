& cplSiteName &

Qorvo Partners With Nordic Semiconductor

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
1/6/2020

GREENSBORO, NC -- Qorvo (QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, today announced it is expanding its IoT portfolio with two RF front-end (RFFE) modules that support the NB-IoT and LTE-M cellular standards. Featuring the industry's smallest integrated dual-band module, Qorvo’s expanded portfolio accelerates global connectivity by helping manufacturers add cellular IoT capability to a range of new devices.

Qorvo has partnered with Nordic Semiconductor to develop cellular IoT solutions using Qorvo’s RFFE modules. Svein-Egil Nielsen, Chief Technology Officer at Nordic Semiconductor, said, "We are very impressed by the features and performance of Qorvo's new modules. With their high integration level, extensive band coverage, and support for both NB-IoT and LTE-M, they enable truly global products—while providing industry-leading power consumption and robust design margins."

NB-IoT and LTE-M networks are quickly expanding worldwide. The Ericsson Mobility report estimates that the number of NB-IoT and LTE-M connections tripled during 2019 and will account for more than half of the almost 5 billion cellular IoT connections by 2025*. Operators have already launched more than 120 NB-IoT and LTE-M networks, according to the GSMA.

Leading manufacturers of IoT devices, including wearables, are designing products using Qorvo’s newest modules. In addition to compact size, both modules offer the industry’s lowest minimum operating voltage, allowing extended battery life in IoT devices.

