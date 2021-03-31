Plume's 'WorkPass' targets SMBs

PALO ALTO, Calif. – Personalized smart services pioneer Plume, today announced a major category expansion of its solutions with the launch of WorkPass – a first-of-its-kind suite of intelligent services and management tools purpose-built for the needs of Small Business Owners (SBOs). This new solution builds on Plume's HomePass™ Smart Home Services suite deployed by more than 180 Communications Service Providers (CSPs) across more than 23 million homes globally.

WorkPass offers a suite of services that help SBOs meet their networking, cybersecurity, guest analytics, business insights, marketing & advertising, and employee management needs unified under a common app and web portal, without the need for costly IT infrastructure or multiple point solutions. This easy, do-it-yourself, and self-install approach with the most comprehensive set of services for SBOs is unique to WorkPass. Purpose-built from the ground up for the specific needs of SBOs, services such as Concierge provide guest analytics to generate actionable insights while Keycard™ helps managers understand employee behavior in order to improve workplace safety and engagement. All of this is easily installed and managed through the WorkPass mobile app. WorkPass also works seamlessly with Plume's suite of data-rich and cloud-delivered back-end support, operations, analytics, and marketing tools that Plume provides to CSPs today.

WorkPass is immediately available to CSPs in all of Plume's markets globally and available direct-to-small businesses via Plume.com/workpass in the U.S.

Plume