IoT

Plume, Technicolor partner on smart-home services

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/27/2020
Comment (0)

PALO ALTO, Calif., and PARIS, France – Smart Home Services pioneer Plume and the Connected Home Division of Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX: TCLRY), today announced a collaboration to rapidly expand the availability of advanced Smart Home Services to broadband providers and their subscribers.

The partnership will enable Technicolor Connected Home to enrich their broadband Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) portfolio with Plume's revolutionary Consumer Experience Management (CEM) Platform, which combines highly-personalized front-end consumer services, and intelligent data-driven back-end support tools. At the same time, Plume will benefit from expanded market reach through access to new broadband open CPE platforms, offered by Technicolor Connected Home.

Central to the partnership is pre-integration and support of OpenSync—the fastest growing open-source framework for the smart home—on the existing and new Wi-Fi 6-based open CPEs from Technicolor Connected Home, including cable-, xDSL-, and xPON-gateways, and Wi-Fi access points. Today, OpenSync powers close to one billion connected devices across approximately 19 million locations worldwide, and provides an open silicon-to-cloud framework that enables the rapid deployment and management of digital home services from the cloud.

Together with Plume's AI-driven, massively scalable cloud CEM Platform, service providers and consumers alike will have access to Plume's HomePass suite, the most advanced Smart Home Services bundle bringing consumers unparalleled control and reliability to their broadband experiences. Among many features, HomePass brings flawless whole-home Adaptive WiFi, robust AI cybersecurity, advanced access & parental controls, peace-of-mind motion detection, and greater personalization, all delivered through the highly-rated Plume App.

Plume
Technicolor

