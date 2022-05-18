Parks Associates report shows 34% MDU property managers offer IoT devices

DALLAS – Today Parks Associates released a new white paper, Simplifying the IoT Edge: Smart Spaces Best Practices, that addresses the demand, growth, and use cases of IoT edge solutions in smart buildings including apartments and MDUs, retail and warehousing, and hospitality and building management. The research, developed in partnership with Technicolor, shows that over one third of US multi-dwelling unit (MDU) property managers report offering Internet of Things or smart home devices to residents in at least one property that they manage.

The growing smart apartment space presents a unique area for IoT technology deployments, with specific benefits and challenges. Smart apartments feature smart amenities for residents, community management solutions, and building automation solutions. Parks Associates' consumer surveys find that internet access is a top amenity for MDU residents, while smart home device offerings are emerging as a key differentiator for properties. Almost two-thirds of prospective MDU residents report that pre-installation of smart home devices is an important factor when selecting their new apartment.

To download the white paper, click here.

Read the full release here.

Parks Associates