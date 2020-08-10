Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Big 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

OpenRF association hopes to kickstart 5G device sales

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 10/8/2020
Comment (0)

Some of the biggest vendors for RF front end (RFEE) chipsets said they're teaming up in order to make it easier for companies to build 5G devices.

Broadcom, Intel, MediaTek, Murata, Qorvo and Samsung said Thursday they would work together under the auspices of the new OpenRF association to "deliver an open framework that standardizes hardware and software interfaces without limiting innovation, while enabling total flexibility for 5G device Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to take advantage of time-to-market, cost, performance and supply chain benefits."

While the development will initially affect the smartphone industry, it could also have implications for the wider 5G marketplace. Operators are hoping that 5G capabilities eventually make their way into a wide range of gadgets, from drones to robots to industrial equipment, and the new association could help smooth the path for such efforts.

However, there's one big hitch: Qualcomm is not participating in the effort. The company – along with Skyworks, Qorvo, Broadcom and Murata – is one of the biggest vendors in the RFFE market, having set out a goal to acquire a 20% market share in the space by 2022.

"OpenRF is a non-exclusive environment with membership open to chipset, RF front end and OEM vendors and other industry-related companies," a spokesperson for the association wrote in response to questions from Light Reading about the absence of Qualcomm.

"Qualcomm doesn't participate because Qualcomm's strategy is to lock the OEMs into using Qualcomm RF modules with Qualcomm power supplies and Qualcomm modems," explained analyst Joe Madden with Mobile Experts. "Open interfaces run counter to Qualcomm's basic strategy. Frankly, I believe that OpenRF will make it possible for the other RF vendors to team with Mediatek or Samsung or Apple to achieve comparable performance at lower cost."

Interestingly, the principles driving the new OpenRF association in the 5G device realm are similar to the ones pushing open RAN technology on the networking side of 5G.

"In both cases, the interfaces between different parts will be somewhat standardized in order to make competition more fluid. In other words, both initiatives will allow the customer to replace one competitor with another more easily," Madden explained.

"But there are distinctions," he added. "In open RAN [radio access network], the operators are trying to create competition between vendors, because they have been stuck with an inability to replace a vendor. Over the years, the robust competition collapsed down to only two or three players in some Western markets. In the RFFE market, there's no shortage of competitors, so the OpenRF initiative is aimed at boosting the performance of various combinations of RF vendors and modem vendors."

The new OpenRF initiative has a number of broad goals, including the creation of a "set of core chipset and RF front end features and interfaces" that would allow device vendors to mix and match 5G basebands with RFFE products, as well as a common "hardware abstraction layer" that would improve the interface between modems and RFFE modules.

But the launch of the OpenRF initiative is also likely an effort by vendors to jumpstart momentum in the space. For example, market research firm Strategy Analytics reported in April that the market for RFFE components was flat in 2018 and 2019, and the firm predicted it would continue to remain flat in 2020.

The reason, according to some, may be due to the intricacies of the technologies involved. "Unless adequately addressed, the burden brought about by the complexities of implementing 5G can lead to several issues, including lengthy product development cycles, more expensive devices, and huge constraints on device industrial designs," David McQueen, an analyst with market research firm ABI Research, warned in July.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Webinar: The Rise of Automation and Orchestration in Service Provider Networks
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Building the 5G experience
Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
Nokia Experience in 5G IMPACT Brochure
Nokia WING and 5G
HOW IS RPA+AI TRANSFORMING TELECOMMUNICATIONS?
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 8, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day Two
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 12, 2020 The 5G Platform – Using the Value Plane to Bridge Business and Network Empowering Next-Generation Monetization
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 13, 2020 Develop a Strategy to Become an Enterprise Edge Expert
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 20, 2020 Transforming 5G Networks With Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways
October 20, 2020 After the Cloud Rush: How Service Providers Are Filling the Security Gaps
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series™: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
October 27, 2020 Building a Dynamic Network Infrastructure With Open, Programmable and Scalable Building Blocks
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security Assurance Is Essential in a 5G World By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE