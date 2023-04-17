Omdia: LPWAN IoT connections to grow 23% CAGR from 2022 to 2028

LONDON – Omdia's latest research has revealed that NB-IoT and LoRa will account for 87% of all LPWAN connections in 2028 strengthening their position further. The two technologies together dominate the LPWAN market with over 85% of the connections worldwide. Both technologies are in the sweet spot for mid-range IoT applications that are popular now. With sufficient differentiation between the two technologies, both are on track for success through the end of Omdia's forecast in 2028.

As NB-IoT gains popularity in Europe, providers like Telefonica and DT are investing in satellite-based NB-IoT connectivity to cover remote areas and bling spots that maximize the potential of IoT connectivity. Government regulations such as the Spanish national traffic authority, the DGT requirement to carry the new style V16 warning beacons from January 1, 2026, will further fuel growth in the region. Telefonica and other partners will provide the connectivity and hardware elements. Telefonica is utilizing Sateliot's solution to develop a dual 5G NB-IoT connectivity service that integrates the satellite network with existing terrestrial networks to provide ubiquitous connectivity.

Read the full press release here.

Omdia