Omdia: Large-area LCD expects to decrease by 3.2% YoY in unit but increase by 1.7% YoY in area shipments in 2023

News Wire Feed

LONDON – Previous forecasts that large-area LCD shipments will increase by 0.6% YoY in 2023 has now been recorded as negative growth with -3.2% YoY in the latest forecast owing to slower demands and panel makers' utilization management, according to Omdia's latest Large Area Display Market Tracker 1Q23.

Some panel makers plan to withdraw business while others are planning to shut down old fabs. Along with unit shipments decrease, large-area shipment area is expected to increase 1.7% YoY in 2023 as opposed to the previous forecast of 3% YoY. Panel makers expect size migration for TV and monitor displays will help to grow shipment area in 2023.

Panel makers set aggressive targets for notebook PC LCD shipments in the previous forecast with positive growth of 1.9% YoY in 2023. However, the latest forecast indicates a negative result of -8.1% YoY. In fact, notebook PC display demand is slower than other large-area display applications.

Unlike notebook PC and monitor LCDs, tablet PC LCD shipments decrement has been eased into the latest forecast from -2.7% YoY to -1.4% YoY. Owing to global recession, cheaper tablet PCs may take some market share from notebook PC.

Large area TFT LCD revenue has been forecasted to reach US$ 65.2billion in 2023, a decrease by 0.9% YoY due to slower demand and IT LCD price recovery. Only TV LCD is expected to increase by 13.6% YoY along with its price hike from mid 1Q23.

It is forecast that BOE will have the largest share of large-area TFT LCD unit shipments at 33.5% in 2023, followed by Innolux at 13.5% and China Star at 11.5%.

Read the full press release here.

Omdia

