Nokia and Nedaa to explore 5G network slicing for smart city and public safety use

DUBAI, UAE – Nokia today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nedaa, the security network provider of the Dubai government. The MoU will explore opportunities to upgrade Nedaa's telecommunications network across Radio Access Networks (RAN) and core by leveraging 5G technology with Nokia's innovative technologies. 5G network with end-to-end slicing functionality will help Nedaa deliver improved public safety and smart city services to concerned organizations and citizens, as well as lay the foundations for more advanced services such as metaverse.

Nedaa's network already utilizes Nokia's infrastructure and can support many of the requirements for mission-critical networks. However, with the introduction of 5G, Nedaa will be able to support enhanced services for public safety and management of vital operations, such as immersive applications for first responders, connected and automated vehicles, video surveillance and remote control as well as manage thousands of connected devices, sensors and IoT applications.

The MoU sets a framework for upgrading the existing network capabilities and introducing agile and advanced services to government organizations based on secure and reliable networks. One of the key elements is 5G network slicing which will help Nedaa provide segment-related solutions for different industries, including oil and gas, transport and other government organizations. The MoU also lays the foundation for identifying the most appropriate 5G use cases for capturing new opportunities and monetization.

Nokia will also carry out a technology competence development program covering training and knowledge transfer to Nedaa employees. Nokia will expand its state-of-the-art Integrated Operations Center (IOC) as the integration and enablement layer for all 5G use cases, including Industry 4.0, smart city and public safety applications with a path to future services such as metaverse and more.

