Niko Picks Eurofins for Smart Home & IoT Test Automation

HASSELT, Belgium and SINT-NIKLAAS, Belgium -- Eurofins Digital Testing, a global leader in end-to-end quality assurance (QA) and testing services, today announced it was selected by Niko, a leader in residential and commercial switching material and smart home products, to provide automated quality assurance and device interoperability testing for Niko’s premier smart home solution.

Specifically, Niko will use Eurofins’ testwizard system as a total, end-to-end test solution for their IoT home automation system, Niko Home Control. Niko Home Control is a state-of-the art central control system for the house that can be managed from a touchscreen, or remotely via smartphone or tablet. The system provides consumers with an extensive range of features to manage their comfort, safety, and home expenses, including: lighting, heating, music, ventilation, shutters, sun-blinds, energy consumption, video calls to home doors/entryways, and more.

“At the forefront of IoT innovation is home automation, and globally, Niko is leading the way,” said Johan Craeybeckx, Business Line Director, Eurofins Digital Testing International. “Niko has a significant smart home footprint across Europe and through distributors around the globe, so we are very proud that they have selected Eurofins Digital Testing as their end-to-end quality assurance testing partner.”

“Our customers expect their smart homes to work flawlessly, and to make that happen, our product and interoperability testing is paramount,” said Luc Rottiers, R&D Validation Manager of Niko. “We chose Eurofins’ testwizard because of its versatility and scalability. Eurofins enables us to automate tests and provides us with a platform for continuous monitoring and improvement for today and into the future.”

testwizard is Eurofins Digital Testing’s test automation framework that includes a comprehensive set of tools for automated testing of IoT devices and applications. Niko is using testwizard Suite Version 2.4, an Open Test Automation Infrastructure, that along with rack-based hardware allows multiple applications to be tested using parallel testing resources in highly efficient ways. Using testwizard, time spent on repetitive testing tasks is highly reduced, while test coverage and test consistency is dramatically improved.

Eurofins Digital Testing