& cplSiteName &

Telia Launches NB-IoT in Sweden

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
5/25/2018
50%
50%

STOCKHOLM -- Telia Company is the first operator in Sweden to bring the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) technology to its entire network. The new technology, designed for the Internet of Things, makes it possible to easily connect a huge number of sensors directly to the mobile network.

Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) is a new communication technology that enables excellent coverage indoors, outdoors and in the ground. It is ideal for things that run on battery or only send data irregularly. NB-IoT allows for devices to be installed and connected in places that previously lacked coverage or were difficult to maintain regularly, such as far below ground or in the mountains, which opens up for completely new solutions and features.

The upgrade in Telia Sweden’s 4G-network enables the Internet of Things to reach massive scale, cost effectively, which can help smart cities and smart homes develop. The NB-IoT technology has a coverage of more than 99.9 percent of Sweden's population and over 95 percent of Sweden's surface and will have a data speed of 200kbps.

“IoT solutions will be immensely important for the digitized society. They not only save money and are good for the environment. They can save lives as well. If an accident happens, for example, the emergency service can be provided the fastest way there by means of remotely controlling traffic lights from the city’s control room. Electricity to a house on fire can be switched off remotely and it will be possible to identify the nearest water station with the best pressure. Residents can simultaneously be notified via text and email,” says Magnus Leonhardt, Head of Strategy and Innovation at Telia Sweden.

Telia already works with two Swedish energy companies and uses NB-IoT to collect data from district heating meters, water, gas and electricity meters from places where it has not previously been technically possible or too costly.

“This enables the energy companies to quickly detect underground water leaks, which would otherwise continue and result in both drinking water being wasted and damage to surrounding infrastructure," says Magnus Leonhardt.

Earlier this spring, Telia Company announced that it was the first operator in Finland to bring the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) technology to its network.

Telia Company

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 17, 2018, Chicago, Illinois
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photos: Red Hat Gets Hot & Sweaty
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Trump Denies ZTE Deal, Faces Senate Backlash
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/22/2018
5G in the USA: A Post-BCE Update
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/23/2018
Vanquished in Video, Verizon Admits OTT Defeat
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 5/23/2018
BT's Patterson Gets Tasty CEO Bonus as Troops Suffer
Iain Morris, News Editor, 5/25/2018
Trump Says ZTE Can Re-Open... With Conditions
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/26/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives