Telia Launches NB-IoT in Sweden

STOCKHOLM -- Telia Company is the first operator in Sweden to bring the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) technology to its entire network. The new technology, designed for the Internet of Things, makes it possible to easily connect a huge number of sensors directly to the mobile network.

Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) is a new communication technology that enables excellent coverage indoors, outdoors and in the ground. It is ideal for things that run on battery or only send data irregularly. NB-IoT allows for devices to be installed and connected in places that previously lacked coverage or were difficult to maintain regularly, such as far below ground or in the mountains, which opens up for completely new solutions and features.

The upgrade in Telia Sweden’s 4G-network enables the Internet of Things to reach massive scale, cost effectively, which can help smart cities and smart homes develop. The NB-IoT technology has a coverage of more than 99.9 percent of Sweden's population and over 95 percent of Sweden's surface and will have a data speed of 200kbps.

“IoT solutions will be immensely important for the digitized society. They not only save money and are good for the environment. They can save lives as well. If an accident happens, for example, the emergency service can be provided the fastest way there by means of remotely controlling traffic lights from the city’s control room. Electricity to a house on fire can be switched off remotely and it will be possible to identify the nearest water station with the best pressure. Residents can simultaneously be notified via text and email,” says Magnus Leonhardt, Head of Strategy and Innovation at Telia Sweden.

Telia already works with two Swedish energy companies and uses NB-IoT to collect data from district heating meters, water, gas and electricity meters from places where it has not previously been technically possible or too costly.

“This enables the energy companies to quickly detect underground water leaks, which would otherwise continue and result in both drinking water being wasted and damage to surrounding infrastructure," says Magnus Leonhardt.

Earlier this spring, Telia Company announced that it was the first operator in Finland to bring the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) technology to its network.

