NTT DoCoMo Validates Altair's NB-IoT/Cat-M Chipset

TROY, Mich. -- Altair Semiconductor, a leading provider of cellular IoT chipsets, has announced ALT1250ís validation for NB-IoT and CAT-M at NTT DOCOMO, INC. Following this announcement, the chipset is now active on the NTT DOCOMO network.

Altairís validation enables ALT1250-based products to operate on NTT DOCOMOís network. It addresses the demand for low power cellular-connected smart meters, vehicle telematics devices, smart trackers, connected wearables, home appliances, and more.

Altairís cellular IoT chipsets are the industryís most advanced, providing the marketís lowest power consumption, thus enabling the longest battery life for cellular IoT devices. Commercially available, they feature a hardware-based security framework and a rich set of features, including MCU and GNSS, ideal for industrial and consumer IoT applications.

Altair Semiconductor