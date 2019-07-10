NTT DoCoMo Validates Altair's NB-IoT/Cat-M Chipset

TROY, Mich. -- Altair Semiconductor, a leading provider of cellular IoT chipsets, has announced ALT1250’s validation for NB-IoT and CAT-M at NTT DOCOMO, INC. Following this announcement, the chipset is now active on the NTT DOCOMO network.

Altair’s validation enables ALT1250-based products to operate on NTT DOCOMO’s network. It addresses the demand for low power cellular-connected smart meters, vehicle telematics devices, smart trackers, connected wearables, home appliances, and more.

Altair’s cellular IoT chipsets are the industry’s most advanced, providing the market’s lowest power consumption, thus enabling the longest battery life for cellular IoT devices. Commercially available, they feature a hardware-based security framework and a rich set of features, including MCU and GNSS, ideal for industrial and consumer IoT applications.

